ACE Hosts 10th Annual Speed Coaching Event for Small-Business Owners on Aug. 21, 2025

ACE 25th anniv logo 2

Georgia entrepreneurs fast track their business learning by connecting with professional business coaches and peers at the 10th annual event.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia entrepreneurs will be able to fast track their business learning and expertise at the ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Annual Speed Coaching Event set for Thursday, August 21, 2025. Nearly 50 business and financial experts from the Atlanta area have volunteered to be coaches and offer their experience and insights to small-business owners looking for guidance. The annual event will again be held at Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter Grand Salon, 111 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta, GA 30346, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Speed coaching draws its name and structure from the traditional speed dating concept, adding an entrepreneurial twist. This fun, high-energy and informative evening is a one-of-a-kind interactive event in the Atlanta area. Speed coaching enables each registered business owner to meet one-on-one with at least three successful business leaders and expert coaches in 30-minute increments to discuss strategies and solutions for their businesses.Intended for both seasoned and startup small-business owners, the event’s coaching topics will include financial, business operations, marketing, sources of funding, sales strategy, and financial growth, as well as contracting and certification, and how to utilize artificial intelligence.To register and participate as a small-business owner, go to https://aceloans.org/ace-speed-coaching-event/ or call 678-335-5600, ext. 3. Or, for more information, email acewbc@aceloans.org. General registration, open until July 25th, is $45 (limited availability). Late registration, between July 26th and Aug. 8th, is $55. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. No walk-ins permitted. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

2023 Speed coaching video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.