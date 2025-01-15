Tonya Rapley Joins ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs as Director of Strategic Partnerships

Tonya Rapley, ACE Director of Strategic Partnerships

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs has announced that Tonya Rapley of Fulton County, GA has been named Director of Strategic Partnerships. Rapley will oversee the Fund Development and Marketing departments for ACE. As a member of the management team, the Director of Strategic Partnerships is responsible for all fundraising and oversight of marketing activities for ACE. In partnership with the President and CEO, she will establish and implement fundraising and marketing goals and strategies.Rapley is a master partnerships and communications strategist who brings a wealth of knowledge from her broad roles and experiences across New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. For nine years, she ran her own firm with a team of four to drive communications strategy for financial services companies, with responsibilities including customer acquisition, investor relations, corporate responsibility, and sustainability across local, regional and national media markets. These have included national media placement for platforms such as Good Morning America, Bloomberg, and the Today Show. Prior to that her roles have included funding campaigns with the Center for New York City Neighborhoods and YWCA of Brooklyn where she worked with diverse stakeholders including government agencies.Rapley has a Master of Arts in Urban Affairs from Brooklyn College, as well as a Bachelor of Public Administration from Florida International University. She currently sits on the board for the National Contract Management Association of Atlanta as the Communications Chair. She is also an active board member at Next OnBoard, championing the next generation of women developing a career path to board service and a volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. She is an avid golfer, angel investor, art collector and proud mother of a bright six-year-old.----------About ACE | Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc.ACE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and community development financial institution (CDFI) that provides loans and business development resources to help its borrowers create and grow sustainable businesses. ACE is the resource of choice for those who are typically not financed fully by traditional lenders. Since 2000, ACE has loaned more than $237 million to 2,700+ entrepreneurs, who have created or saved more than 22,000 jobs in Georgia. With a focus on underserved people and places, ACE connects small businesses owned by women, people of color and low to moderate income borrowers throughout North Georgia, metro Atlanta and South Georgia and everywhere in between with capital and coaching to sustain their businesses, retain their employees, and support their local communities. For more information, visit https://aceloans.org/

