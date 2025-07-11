Supreme Court will decide insurance coverage case and two criminal cases — Part I

The court will hear 11640 Woodbridge Condominium Homeowners’ Association v. Farmers Insurance Exchange to resolve a conflict (in California and also nationwide) about property insurance coverage for water damage that occurs during roof repairs.

