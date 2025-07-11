Too many changes at once led to California bar exam mess, ex-director says

Many of the February exam’s logistical and technical problems stemmed from the decision to change both the content and delivery system of the bar exam simultaneously, Leah Wilson told Reuters on Wednesday in an interview two days after stepping down as the state bar’s executive director.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.