StanRTA Partners with Intangles to Redefine Fleet Intelligence and Operational Reliability

Aman SIngh, Head of Analytics & Co-Founder at Intangles Anup Patil, CEO at Intangles

AI diagnostics and predictive analytics improve StanRTA’s fleet performance—advancing uptime, sustainability, and cost efficiency.

At Intangles, we build for fleets where uptime and precision matter. StanRTA uses diagnostics strategically to cut risk, boost efficiency, and extend asset life; this is the future of fleet management” — Anup Patil, Co-founder and CEO of Intangles

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intangles USA Inc. , a global leader in Predictive AI and Digital Twin technology , has announced a strategic partnership with the Stanislaus Regional Transit Authority (StanRTA) to modernize fleet operations across its transit services. Through this collaboration, StanRTA is integrating advanced analytics to address long-standing challenges in reliability, maintenance planning, and energy optimization.Prior to partnering with Intangles, StanRTA faced systemic blind spots in its maintenance and operations workflow. Excessive idling, inefficient diesel particulate filter regeneration, and undetected mechanical issues were common across vehicle groups. Without digital access to the contractor’s maintenance systems, the agency relied on paper reports and intermittent driver feedback. Visibility into fleet health was limited, and emerging issues often escalated before any intervention was possible.“Intangles revealed inefficiencies we did not realize were happening—significant fuel loss from prolonged idling, injector problems on key commuter routes, and failures in systems like turbo boost and throttle response,” said Adam Barth, CEO of StanRTA. “With real-time diagnostics, we can now identify and respond to vehicle performance issues before they become costly failures. This has completely changed the way we manage our fleet.”Since deployment, StanRTA has seen a 15 to 20 percent reduction in unscheduled service events and identified multiple component issues before they caused major disruptions. Fuel economy has improved by 6 to 8 percent in targeted corridors, and high-idle areas have been actively mitigated using geo-visualization tools within the Intangles platform. Additional alerts have helped uncover performance drops in DEF dosing, exhaust aftertreatment systems, and evaporative components—most of which previously went undetected until a check engine light appeared.StanRTA now prioritizes vehicle servicing based on real-time risk data while adhering to scheduled Preventive Maintenance Inspections (PMI) intervals. Our maintenance teams respond to live diagnostic inputs, allowing them to address issues proactively rather than relying solely on post-failure codes or routine inspections. This hybrid approach ensures preventive maintenance compliance and rapid response to emerging risks.“At Intangles, we build for fleets where uptime and precision matter most,” said Anup Patil, Co-founder and CEO of Intangles. “StanRTA is a forward-thinking agency that understands the value of intelligence-led fleet operations. They are using diagnostics as a strategic tool—to reduce operational risk, improve energy efficiency, and extend asset life. This is what the future of fleet management looks like.”Intangles’ platform is built on the integration of multi-controller data from across the vehicle ecosystem—spanning the engine, transmission, aftertreatment, electrical systems, and more. Its analytics engine contextualizes this information to detect patterns, isolate causes, and deliver meaningful alerts ahead of failures. The system also adapts to individual fleet characteristics, providing insights that evolve with changes in load, geography, driver behavior, and duty cycle.As StanRTA prepares to expand its fleet with hydrogen-powered vehicles, Intangles will be working closely with the agency to extend these capabilities into alternative powertrains. Together, the teams are advancing new models for transmission behavior, DEF tracking, and ambient-aware diagnostics to support regulatory compliance and long-term cost efficiency.About Intangles---------------------Intangles is redefining operational intelligence through its pioneering work in Predictive AI and Digital Twin technology. By leveraging advanced physics-based analytics and machine learning, they deliver actionable insights that enhance efficiency, reliability, and performance across diverse industries. Intangles’ innovative solutions empower organizations to predict and prevent disruptions, optimize resource utilization, and achieve unparalleled operational excellence. With its unwavering focus on innovation, Intangles is shaping the future of predictive analytics in the mobility landscape.For media inquiries or to learn more about the new Pesti brand, please contact Alexandra Lerch (details below.)

Intangles Platform Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.