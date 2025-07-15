Energy Access Innovations Acquires OutBack Power, Announces Strategic Investment and New General Manager

OutBack Power represents a brand with unmatched heritage and potential.” — Randy Taylor

COMMERCE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Access Innovations (EAI), a global leader in advancing reliable and accessible energy solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of OutBack Power , the renowned "Masters of the Off Grid" and pioneers in renewable solar energy technology. This strategic acquisition represents EAI’s deep commitment to accelerating innovation in energy independence and expanding access to affordable, sustainable power worldwide.As one of the original manufacturing leaders in renewable solar energy, OutBack Power has set the standard for robust off-grid and grid-hybrid systems for over two decades. Known for its industry-leading inverter/charger systems and advanced energy storage solutions, OutBack has earned a reputation for reliability and performance in the most demanding environments."This acquisition marks a transformative chapter for OutBack Power," said James Showalter, CEO, Energy Access Innovations. "By combining OutBack’s legacy of engineering excellence with EAI’s global resources and innovation-driven approach, we are investing in a future where reliable, resilient, and accessible energy is a reality for all."Alongside this announcement, EAI is pleased to welcome Randy Taylor as the new General Manager of OutBack Power. Randy brings over 30 years of leadership experience across major technology and financial services companies, including roles at Nautilus Hyosung America (NHA), Capital One, and AT&T.Before joining OutBack Power, Randy served as Vice President of Sales Planning and Operations at NHA, where he led strategic sales processes, product procurement, and operational efficiencies. He also played a key role in establishing a national sales division at Capital One as Market Vice President of Commercial Card and held leadership positions at AT&T for over two decades. Randy earned his BS in Business from the University of Kansas and completed advanced business leadership programs through Harvard University’s continuing education program."OutBack Power represents a brand with unmatched heritage and potential," said Randy Taylor. "I’m honored to join this incredible team and work closely with Energy Access Innovations to usher in a new era of growth, operational excellence, and customer success."Under EAI’s stewardship and Randy’s leadership, OutBack Power will continue to advance cutting-edge off-grid and hybrid power solutions while expanding its global footprint and supporting a broader mission of affordable and accessible energy for all.

