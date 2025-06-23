EG4 Electronics Founder and CEO, James Showalter, Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Winner

It’s an honor to be named a winner for Entrepreneur Of The Year, the world’s most prestigious business award for founders, multigenerational family business leaders, and transformational CEOs” — James Showalter

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EG4 Electronics , a leader in accessible and affordable solar energy solutions for residential and small commercial use, proudly announces that Founder and CEO James Showalter has been named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 Southwest program.Now in its 40th year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is recognized as the world’s most prestigious business award for original founders, transformational CEOs, and visionary business leaders. This honor celebrates those who create long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact. James joins an esteemed group of entrepreneurs whose leadership has disrupted industries and inspired communities, following in the footsteps of luminaries such as Howard Schultz (Starbucks), Eric Yuan (Zoom), Jodi Berg (Vitamix), and Kendra Scott (Kendra Scott LLC).“It’s an honor to be named a winner for Entrepreneur Of The Year, the world’s most prestigious business award for original founders, multigenerational family business leaders, and transformational CEOs,” said James Showalter, Founder and CEO of EG4 Electronics. “I’m pleased to be recognized among visionary companies honored in the Southwest. For 40 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year award has celebrated audacious, game-changing business leaders who drive innovation and create new product categories—while lifting up their employees and communities. I’m grateful to be recognized by a program with such a powerful legacy.”Under James’s leadership, EG4 Electronics has achieved a 70% year-over-year growth rate, launched eight new products in the past year, and reached over 150,000 installations nationwide. EG4’s mission is to make solar technology accessible and affordable for everyone, enabling energy independence and self-sufficiency through continuous innovation and a commitment to customer support.The award’s rigorous selection process is conducted by an independent judging panel comprised of previous award winners, leading CEOs, private equity and venture capital investors, and other regional business luminaries. Regional winners are eligible for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be presented at the Strategic Growth Forumin November—the country’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth entrepreneurs and market leaders. The national winner will go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The YearAward in June 2026.About EG4 ElectronicsEG4 Electronics engineers and manufactures industry-leading solar energy solutions, including energy storage systems, inverters, and batteries, with a focus on reliability, innovation, and affordability. Headquartered in Texas, EG4 is dedicated to empowering distributors, installers, and homeowners to achieve energy independence and protection from utility bill inflation.For more information about EG4 Electronics, visit www.eg4electronics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.