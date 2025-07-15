Araca and Mipox Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize the US Polishing Market

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mipox Corporation and Araca, Inc. are embarking on an exciting expansion of their US business by leveraging polishing-related technologies, products, and processing services with sales networks.Mipox Corporation, a publicly-traded company (JASDAQ 5381.T) that provides polishing consumables, equipment, and contract polishing services specializing in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and wafer bonding, and Araca, Inc., an innovative company specializing in chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) of silicon and wide-band-gap (WBG) substrates and devices, have agreed to a strategic arrangement to sell each other’s polishing and shaping equipment along with related consumables and services.Starting immediately, Araca, Inc. will become the sales, distribution, and support agent of Mipox’s substrate edge, top-edge, and notch shaping and polishing equipment and consumables in North America and the Middle East. Araca will also help secure contract polishing business for Mipox in those regions.To reciprocate, Mipox will become the sales, distribution, and support agent of Araca’s CMP-related systems add-on equipment in Japan. Mipox will also help secure contract polishing business for Araca in Japan.“As perfect notch and edge shaping, and polishing of wide-band-gap substrates are critical technology enablers, such a strategic agreement will help cement the company’s position in ensuring the production of high-end silicon carbide and gallium nitride substrates in North America and the Middle East. The same goes for silicon wafers and up-and-coming mono- and poly-crystalline diamond substrates,” said Dr. Ara Philipossian, President and CEO of Araca, Inc. “The growth of WBG materials remains exponential, and we are delighted to continue to be a major player in this arena beyond what we already do with our patented hydrogen peroxide-based slurries for SiC final polish and CARE-TEC® . Partnering with Mipox is the right thing to do and will result in a truly win-win outcome moving forward.“We are delighted to have cemented our long-term relationship with Araca. This initiative reinforces Mipox's North American contract processing business and underscores the need for supporting the flawless production of epi-ready WBG substrates (as well as more traditional silicon substrates) that will drive higher production and device yields for our customers worldwide”, said Kenji Kato, Executive Officer of Mipox Corporation. “This is a further testament to our hundred-year venture that never forgets to change.”Araca, Inc., is headquartered in Tucson, AZ. With a brand-new Class 100 cleanroom in Tucson and a state-of-the-art Technology Center in Romeoville (IL), Araca, Inc. is a global provider of unique, enabling, and fully customized solutions, including polishing and cleaning equipment, polisher add-on systems, contract services, and IP generation and licensing for semiconductor device planarization and WBG substrate polishing applications. Visit www.aracainc.com for details.Mipox Corporation is a publicly traded company headquartered in Kanuma-Shi (Japan). With 23 manufacturing plants and offices worldwide, Mipox specializes in advanced coating, slitting, and polishing equipment, consumables, and services. https://www.mipox.co.jp/en/

