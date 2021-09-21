Araca, Inc. and Lewis University Enter into a Five-Year Partnership to Further Advance Planarization Technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Araca, Inc., an innovative company specializing in Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP), has signed a new five-year sponsored research agreement with The Keleher Research Group at Lewis University.
With initial funding of 150,000 USD by Araca, Inc., the collaboration will focus on developing innovative CMP and post-CMP cleaning materials, processes, and approaches in exclusive support of Araca, Inc.’s strategic objectives.
“Such a long-term agreement will provide invaluable experience for students working with state-of-the-art polishing and cleaning equipment, help strengthen the new generation of scientists entering our field, and, in turn, enhance the company’s technology and pathfinding efforts. It is truly a win-win,” said Dr. Ara Philipossian, president and CEO of Araca, Inc.
Araca, Inc. will additionally donate several brand-new pieces of equipment (including its flagship RDP-500® Polisher and Tribometer, as well as a PCC-300® post-CMP PVA Brush Scrubber and Tribometer) totaling 750,000 USD to be housed in the new “Araca Planarization Technology Center” on the campus of Lewis University.
“This initiative recognizes Professor Keleher’s extraordinary research, provides students with unparalleled learning opportunities, and connects Lewis University to a leading-edge company in a vital industry”, said Dr. Christopher Sindt, provost of Lewis University.
Araca Inc., headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is a global provider of unique, enabling, and fully customized solutions for semiconductor device planarization applications. Visit www.aracainc.com for details.
Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally-connected, and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.
Ara Philipossian
With initial funding of 150,000 USD by Araca, Inc., the collaboration will focus on developing innovative CMP and post-CMP cleaning materials, processes, and approaches in exclusive support of Araca, Inc.’s strategic objectives.
“Such a long-term agreement will provide invaluable experience for students working with state-of-the-art polishing and cleaning equipment, help strengthen the new generation of scientists entering our field, and, in turn, enhance the company’s technology and pathfinding efforts. It is truly a win-win,” said Dr. Ara Philipossian, president and CEO of Araca, Inc.
Araca, Inc. will additionally donate several brand-new pieces of equipment (including its flagship RDP-500® Polisher and Tribometer, as well as a PCC-300® post-CMP PVA Brush Scrubber and Tribometer) totaling 750,000 USD to be housed in the new “Araca Planarization Technology Center” on the campus of Lewis University.
“This initiative recognizes Professor Keleher’s extraordinary research, provides students with unparalleled learning opportunities, and connects Lewis University to a leading-edge company in a vital industry”, said Dr. Christopher Sindt, provost of Lewis University.
Araca Inc., headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is a global provider of unique, enabling, and fully customized solutions for semiconductor device planarization applications. Visit www.aracainc.com for details.
Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,300 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally-connected, and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.
Ara Philipossian
Araca, Inc.
+1 520-465-1419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn