Cardiolyse Issues Call for Action on Arrhythmia Risks following the Heart Disease Mortality Study

HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiolyse , a leader in AI-powered cardiac analytics, responds to a major U.S. heart disease mortality study revealing a 450% surge in arrhythmia deaths since 1970. The company is urging healthcare providers and the public to adopt advanced, automated ECG screening to detect arrhythmias early and help reverse this deadly trend.The new Journal of the American Heart Association study highlights a 66% decrease in overall heart disease mortality, driven largely by advances in treating and preventing heart attacks.However, the report also uncovers a sharp rise in deaths from arrhythmias (up 450%), heart failure (up 146%), and hypertensive heart disease (up 106%) over the same period. While fewer Americans die from heart attacks, more are living with - and dying from - chronic, often silent, heart conditions.“The progress made in reducing heart attack deaths is a testament to the power of prevention and innovation. Now, as arrhythmias and heart failure rise, we must shift our focus to early detection and proactive management. Cardiolyse’s AI-driven ECG analytics make it possible to identify at-risk individuals before symptoms appear, opening a new era in heart health,”— Normunds Daudiss, CEO, CardiolyseCardiolyse’s cloud-based platform harnesses automated, AI-powered ECG analytics to provide early, accurate screening for arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AFib), which is a leading cause of stroke and heart failure.Cardiolyse’s solution delivers:- Real-time AI-powered reporting on any ECG device data;- Automated detection of more than 25 arrhythmia types with clinical-grade accuracy;- Personalized Risk Assessment and Wellness scores, e.g. Risk of Heart Disorders;- Web-based platform to support point-of-care remote 12-lead ECG interpretation.In response to the study’s findings, Cardiolyse urges individuals, healthcare providers, and policymakers to:- Prioritize regular heart rhythm screening - especially for those over 50 or with risk factors;- Adopt AI-powered ECG solutions to enable early detection of silent arrhythmias;- Empower patients with digital tools for at-home monitoring and seamless data sharing with care teams;- Promote preventive care to address the growing burden of chronic heart conditions.“Harnessing AI for ECG interpretation means we can screen vast populations for heart risks quickly and accurately - turning data into prevention. The future of heart health lies in intelligent technology that works quietly in the background, alerting us to dangers we might otherwise miss.” – continues the CEO of Cardiolyse.With over a decade of research and clinical validation, Cardiolyse’s platform is trusted by healthcare providers globally to deliver predictive, personalized cardiac insights. The company’s mission is to make advanced heart health monitoring accessible anytime, anywhere.About Cardiolyse:Cardiolyse is a digital health innovator offering an AI-based cloud platform for predictive cardiac analytics, enabling real-time, remote ECG monitoring and personalized risk assessment for patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or product demonstrations, please contact:CardiolyseEmail: info@cardiolyse.comWebsite: www.cardiolyse.com

