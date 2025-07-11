Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,795 in the last 365 days.

Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Hosts Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores to Highlight ABA Services in Bakersfield

Autism Behavior Services, had the privilege of welcoming Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, to its Bakersfield clinic.

We’re grateful to Supervisor Flores for taking the time to listen to the voices of our families and learn more about how ABA is transforming lives in Kern County.”
— Michael, Member of BCBA
BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) had the privilege of welcoming Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, who represents District 3, to its Bakersfield clinic for an in-depth conversation about the impact of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and other autism services in the region.

The meeting was led by Michael, BCBA, and Eric, Government Relations from ABSI. Additionally, it included participation from ABSI team members Yanel and Cassandra. Two families currently receiving ABA services in Bakersfield were also in attendance, providing heartfelt testimonials about the positive impact these services have had—not just on their children, but on their entire families.

The visit focused on ABSI’s continued commitment to supporting the Bakersfield community and addressing the growing need for ABA and autism services throughout Kern County. In addition to sharing personal success stories, the discussion provided an overview of the science and application of ABA, and how ABSI seeks to expand access and deliver meaningful outcomes for families across the region.

“We’re grateful to Supervisor Flores for taking the time to listen to the voices of our families and learn more about how ABA is transforming lives in Kern County,” said Michael. “Their support helps keep these critical services at the forefront of public awareness and policy conversations.”
ABSI remains dedicated to serving individuals with autism and their families throughout California and looks forward to continuing collaborative efforts with local leaders to ensure access to high-quality, evidence-based care.

About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.
Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) provides comprehensive, individualized ABA services to individuals with autism across California. ABSI’s mission is to empower clients and their families through compassionate, evidence-based care that enhances quality of life and fosters independence.

Eric / Government Affairs
Autism Behavior Services, Inc
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Hosts Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores to Highlight ABA Services in Bakersfield

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more