Weaver Films Launches 'Arkansas Love Story' Campaign, Offering Complete Wedding and Engagement Film Package Giveaway

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Films, a premier wedding and event videography company, announces the launch of its "Arkansas Love Story" campaign featuring a comprehensive giveaway package that includes both wedding and engagement film services. The campaign introduces engagement films as a new service offering, marking the first time Weaver Films is bringing this emerging trend to Arkansas couples.

The complete giveaway package, valued at $4,797, includes:

Wedding Film Package ($2,997 value):

- 8 hours of wedding coverage

- 4-7 minute wedding film

- Social media teaser film (completed 7 days after the wedding)

- 3 or 4 cameras for ceremony (microphone on the bride and groom, on the officiant)

- 1 cinematographer

- Drone footage

- Licensed music & audio overlay

Engagement Film Package ($1,800 value):

- 4 hours of coverage

- 1 cinematographer

- Drone footage

- 2-4 minute engagement film

- Professional storytelling and cinematic editing

- Licensed music & audio overlay

The three-week campaign will culminate with a live Instagram announcement, similar to Weaver Films' successful 2024 giveaway that generated over 80,000 views and attracted couples from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

"After the tremendous response to our wedding film giveaway last year, I wanted to create something even more comprehensive," said Brian Weaver, founder of Weaver Films. "Engagement films are becoming increasingly popular nationwide, but Arkansas couples haven't had much access to this service. We're excited to offer this trend to our state while giving one lucky couple the complete storytelling experience from engagement through their wedding day."

Contest Entry Requirements and Rules:

1. Follow @weaverfilms on Instagram

2. Tag 3 engaged couples in the announcement post comments

3. Share the contest post to Instagram stories

4. Wedding must take place in Arkansas

5. Contest open to engaged couples 18 years or older

6. Wedding must take place between January 2026 and December 2026

7. Prize package is non-transferable and has no cash value

8. Contest void where prohibited by law

9. One entry per couple

10. Winner will be selected by random drawing and announced via Instagram Live on September 8, 2025

11. Winner must respond within 72 hours of announcement or prize will be forfeited

12. Prize must be claimed and wedding scheduled within the specified timeframe or prize will be forfeited

13. Weaver Films reserves the right to modify or cancel the contest due to circumstances beyond their control

14. All decisions by Weaver Films are final

15. Prize includes specified services only; any additional requests or services will incur separate charges

16. Wedding date is subject to Weaver Films' availability

17. If winner cancels or postpones wedding beyond December 2026, prize will be forfeited with no substitution

18. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations

Additional Contest Benefits: All contest entrants who do not win will be offered $500 off Weaver Films' wedding and engagement film bundle package.

The winner will be announced via Instagram Live at @weaverfilms on September 8, 2025.

Engaged couples can enter the contest by visiting @weaverfilms on Instagram during the campaign dates. The campaign runs from August 18 through September 8, 2025, with the winner announcement scheduled for September 8, 2025.

About Weaver Films:

Weaver Films is a Central Arkansas-based wedding and event videography company specializing in cinematic storytelling and authentic narrative creation. Founded by filmmaker Brian Weaver, the company has served over 150 wedding couples and expanded into corporate videography, nonprofit storytelling, and social impact filmmaking. Weaver Films is committed to delivering exceptional quality and creativity through compelling visual narratives that resonate with audiences and create lasting impact in both personal celebrations and community initiatives. See more at https://weaverfilms.pro/ or follow on social media @weaverfilms.

About Brian Weaver:

Brian Weaver is a versatile filmmaker and storyteller whose unique background as a musician informs his distinctive approach to visual narrative. With over 300 live performances and opening slots for renowned acts like The Plain White T's, Brian transitioned his artistic passion from music to filmmaking following his own wedding in 2016. Since founding his company in 2017, he has built an impressive portfolio that spans wedding cinematography, corporate videography, and impactful social documentary work.

Brian's commitment to authentic storytelling extends beyond celebrations into meaningful social impact projects. He has collaborated with organizations including Hope Movement Coalition, The Confess Project, Easterseals, and Pathway to Freedom, contributing footage to the documentary "Fentanyl: Death Incorporated" and creating powerful testimonial videos that inspire community change. His work has included filming projects with three former governors of Arkansas, showcasing his ability to capture compelling narratives across diverse subjects and settings.

With a background in music production and Information Technology, Brian brings technical expertise and creative vision to every project. His mission remains constant: to illuminate authentic moments and preserve life's most meaningful stories through the art of filmmaking, whether capturing a couple's wedding day or documenting transformative social initiatives that make a difference in communities across Arkansas and beyond.

For media inquiries about Weaver Films, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agent

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com

Legal Disclaimer:

