Paula Ruth Jones Debuts ‘Mark the Bully Shark 2,’ a Splashy Lesson on Jealousy

New 36-page sequel returns to The Miami Reef, guiding kids through jealousy, forgiveness, and everyday acts of kindness.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s author Paula Ruth Jones launches Mark the Bully Shark 2: A Second Chance in the Sea, the follow-up to her widely loved picture book Mark the Bully Shark. The new, 36-page story returns to The Miami Reef, where reformed tough-guy Mark must confront a powerful new feeling—jealousy—when Ollie, a dazzling color-changing octopus, drifts into town and instantly charms the neighborhood.

In Jones’s debut, readers met Mark, a young bull shark whose bullying left him trapped and friendless until he learned that kindness wins more than fear ever could. The sequel opens with Mark determined to live by that lesson, only to discover that change is rarely a straight line. One careless remark aimed at the popular newcomer threatens to sink the goodwill he worked so hard to build, forcing him to decide what kind of shark—and friend—he truly wants to be.

“Bright, big-hearted, and brimming with teachable moments, Mark the Bully Shark 2 earns its place alongside classroom staples… a splashy reminder that kindness is an ocean—vast, forgiving, and open to everyone willing to swim a little deeper.” — The Moving Words

Paula Ruth Jones found the spark for the series while diving on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. “By watching Mark stumble, apologize, and try again, children see that slip-ups don’t have to define them. What matters is the choice to swim back toward kindness.”

Beyond its bright coral-reef illustrations, the book weaves in social-emotional lessons that align neatly with anti-bullying and empathy curricula. Classroom counselors and parents alike will recognize teachable moments about jealousy, making amends, and rebuilding trust.

Available in paperback and e-book editions, Mark the Bully Shark 2 can be purchased on Amazon. Informative blog posts can be read at paularuthjones.com

Educators and reviewers can also request review copies. Readers are invited to share their own ocean-inspired acts of kindness on social media by following the author on Instagram.

About Paula Ruth Jones

Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Paula Ruth Jones pursued art, travel, and a luxury-real-estate career before turning her attention to children’s literature. A lifetime of observing how cultures nurture young minds fuels her mission to write stories that help kids manage big feelings with empathy and courage. Jones is also the author of the family-heritage novel Dalton’s Dream. She now writes full-time from Las Vegas, Nevada, while steadily checking destinations off her bucket list.

