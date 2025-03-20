Marc Corwin’s Award-Winning Sci-Fi Saga Expands with The Lasso Unravels

Marc Corwin, author

Marc Corwin's “The Lasso Unravels” expands his award-winning sci-fi saga, blending time travel, interstellar battles, and cosmic intrigue.

WY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Thrilling Sequel to The Optical Lasso Unveils New Cosmic Mysteries

Award-winning author Marc Corwin continues his gripping space opera with The Lasso Unravels, the highly anticipated sequel to The Optical Lasso. This epic science fiction series pushes the boundaries of time, space, and human resilience as Earth faces an impending cosmic crisis.

Following the critical acclaim of “The Optical Lasso: Beware of Neptune’s Darkside”, which captivated readers with its blend of astrophysics, interstellar conflict, and high-stakes adventure, Corwin’s latest installment takes the saga to new dimensions. “The Lasso Unravels: When All Hell Breaks Loose” picks up where its predecessor left off—Earth is under siege, and Supreme Commander Jason Cody, presumed dead, has mysteriously vanished from his ship. In his place, a haunting holographic star map warns of a looming disaster that could alter the fate of the universe.

With his signature storytelling, Corwin masterfully interweaves science fiction with deep character exploration. The novel introduces new intergalactic threats, mind-bending time travel, and a relentless fight for survival. Themes of faith, destiny, and the unknown collide as Jason Cody’s reawakening reveals secrets that could either save or doom humanity.

Praise for The Optical Lasso:

“A fascinating mix of space opera, scientific intrigue, and action-packed adventure.” – Reader’s Favorite

“A riveting tale reminiscent of Asimov’s Foundation series.” – Grady Harp, Amazon Hall of Fame Reviewer

“An intellectually stimulating journey through parallel universes and astrophysics.” – The Moving Words Review

Named a Science Fiction Book Excellence Award Finalist for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal; “The Lasso Unravels” continues to receive early acclaim for its cinematic scope, compelling character arcs, and thought-provoking exploration of the unknown.

About the Author: Marc Corwin is a celebrated author in the science fiction realm, known for his ability to merge cutting-edge science with compelling narratives. His works have garnered multiple accolades, including the Literary Titan Gold Award and the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award. Half of the royalties from The Optical Lasso are donated to the Grace Science Foundation to support research for rare diseases.

Availability: “The Lasso Unravels” is available in paperback and eBook formats. Readers can explore Marc Corwin’s universe at authormarccorwin.com.

The Lasso Unravels Trailer

The Lasso Unravels Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.