Berlin Barracks / First Degree Agg Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3004660

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at 0843 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Road. Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening





ACCUSED: Riley Lush

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/11/25 at 0843 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Riley Lush, 46, of Waitsfield. Lush reported a family fight occurring on Verd Mont Road in Waitsfield. Troopers arrived on scene and after further investigation it was determined Lush had assaulted a household member. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She is to be arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on 7/11/25 at approximately 1330 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at 1330 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.