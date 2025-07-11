Berlin Barracks / First Degree Agg Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004660
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at 0843 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Road. Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Riley Lush
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/11/25 at 0843 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Riley Lush, 46, of Waitsfield. Lush reported a family fight occurring on Verd Mont Road in Waitsfield. Troopers arrived on scene and after further investigation it was determined Lush had assaulted a household member. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She is to be arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on 7/11/25 at approximately 1330 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/11/25 at 1330 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
