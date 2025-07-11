Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Lincoln County

Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in Lincoln County through Executive Order 25-13 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Lincoln County has been experiencing moderate drought since May 27 and severe drought since June 17. Drought metrics also indicate that drought conditions have been present in Lincoln County over the last three to six months. Additionally, below normal precipitation, above normal temperatures, streamflow, and soil moisture conditions further indicate persistent drought conditions in Lincoln County.

For much of the year, Lincoln County benefited from normal to above normal streamflow conditions. However, recent conditions have declined to well below normal levels with some stream gauges recording record low conditions. Declining streamflow conditions have persisted despite precipitation that occurred during June. Streamflow conditions are likely to remain below normal without sustained precipitation.

A link to the Executive Order can be found here.

Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors, as well as an impact on drinking water, fish and wildlife, and important minimum flows for public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water, and streamflow in these areas. Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resources, public health, and emergency response agencies, heard from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners in June requesting the Governor’s drought declaration.

The Council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and Council members have conferred on this matter. The Council recommended that the Governor declare drought in Lincoln County for the 2025 calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department (OWRD) and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM).

This drought declaration marks the second made by Governor Kotek this calendar year.

###