Mussel Harvesting Opens on the Central and Southern Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce a new shellfish opening.

Mussel harvesting has opened from Cascade Head to the California border. Mussel harvesting continues to be closed from the Columbia River to Cascade Head.

Razor clamming is closed from Cape Blanco to the California border. Razor clamming remains open between the Columbia River and Cape Blanco.

Bay clamming and bay crabbing is open along the entire Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Agriculture will continue to test for shellfish toxins weekly, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture's (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Shellfish Desk at (503) 986-4726, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón anuncian un nuevo apertura para mariscos.

Se ha inaugurado la pesca de mejillones desde Cascade Head hasta la frontera con California. Continua cerrada desde al rio Columbia hasta Cascade Head.

La pesca de navajas está prohibida desde Cabo Blanco hasta la frontera con California. La pesca de navajas permanece abierta entre el rio Columbia y Cabo Blanco.

La pesca de almejas y cangrejos de bahia está abierta a lo largo de toda la costa de Oregón.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón seguirá realizando pruebas de toxinas en mariscos semanalmente, según lo permitan las mareas y el clima. Para reabrir un área cerrada por biotoxinas se requieren dos pruebas consecutivas con resultados por debajo del límite de cierre. Comuníquese con el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón para obtener información sobre los requisitos, permisos, reglas y límites de licencias recreativas.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de seguridad de biotoxinas en mariscos del Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) al (800) 448-2474, al Servicio de Seguridad Alimentaria de Mariscos al (503) 986-4726 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos recreativos por biotoxinas del ODA.