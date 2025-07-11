Windermere Welcomes Back Five Agents from Compass

Return driven by strong culture, collaboration, and a pro-agent environment

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following tenures with Compass, five seasoned Seattle-area agents – with a collective 70 years of industry experience – have rejoined Windermere Real Estate, reaffirming their roots with the brand where many began their careers.Meg Barlament, Kevin Cunningham, Ingrid Haugaard, Darcy LaBelle, and Beathe C. Smith – all former Windermere agents who left at various times for Compass – have returned in recent months, citing several key reasons for their decision.“We’re very excited to welcome these five agents back to Windermere,” said OB Jacobi, Co-President of Windemere. “Their return speaks volumes about the supportive, agent-focused culture we’ve worked so hard to cultivate over the past 50+ years.”“What’s very telling is that while each agent had a unique reason for returning, they all said they missed the experience of being a part of the collaborative, supportive community that Windermere provides its agents. We’re honored they feel that way and to welcome them back to the Windermere family,” said Jacobi.The five agents include:• Meg Barlament – Meg boasts 11 years of real estate experience, bolstered by more than two decades as a lender. She returned to Windermere in June after five months at Compass. “Every realtor has their own comfort level when it comes to community,” Meg shared. “Some prefer working from home, while others thrive on the company and camaraderie of fellow agents. During my time away, I realized just how much the Windermere community means to me. For example, my office holds weekly meetings where agents come together to discuss their week, market trends, and share insights. These gatherings equip you with the tools to effectively communicate with buyers and sellers. I really missed those daily interactions.”• Kevin Cunningham – With a degree in economics and two decades of experience in network engineering and IT, Kevin transitioned to real estate in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. He returned to Windermere in May after nearly a year at Compass. Kevin values the Windermere brokerage, saying he’s “surrounded by people who share my commitment to professionalism, integrity, and exceptional service.” He adds, “The environment here is more welcoming, collaborative, and supportive – qualities that resonate with me personally and elevate how I serve my clients. This move was about coming back to a culture that enables me to perform at my best. It genuinely is all about the team.”• Ingrid Haugaard – Ingrid has spent the past five years building her real estate business, with a focus on the greater Seattle area market. After three years with Compass, she returned to Windermere seeking a stronger sense of connection. “I felt like I wasn’t truly among colleagues,” Ingrid said. “This business can be a lonely one, and I often felt isolated.” Since rejoining Windermere in April of this year, she’s noticed a shift. “Now that I’ve settled back in, my business has really taken off. I believe it’s due to many factors but feeling happier and more grounded has absolutely played a role. That sense of stability has made a real difference.”• Darcy Labelle – Darcy began her real estate career in 2001 at Windermere and has spent nearly 25 years building a reputation for her deep understanding of the market and the forces that shape it. She returned to Windermere in May after four years with Compass, prompted by growing concerns about the company’s direction. “My business wasn’t aligned with their business direction,” she said. “My philosophy – perhaps shaped by my years with Windermere – is centered on service, where the client comes first, transparency is a top priority, and I strongly believe in fair housing.” She added that recent attacks on the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) and Windermere were the final straw and the signal she needed to make the decision to come back.• Beathe C. Smith – With a background in design and a passion for real estate that began early on, Beathe has over 20 years of industry experience. She returned to Windermere in 2025 after three years with Compass, saying she missed the sense of family. “Windermere really feels like family, and the collaboration and networking between agents is amazing,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re selling $500,000 homes or $15 million homes – you’re treated the same; nobody is above anyone else.” Beathe added that her office staff and leadership always cheer her on and do whatever they can to help her succeed. “I missed that culture – that’s why I came back,” she said.# # #About WindemereWindermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents in nine states and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed over 49,000 home sales for $38 billion in volume. The Windermere family has a proud heritage of serving our neighbors via the Windermere Foundation, which funds services for low-income and homeless families. 