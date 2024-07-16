Citizen Storage Management Expands with New Self Storage Facility in Clarklake, MI
Citizen Storage expands with Secure Storage in Clarklake, MI, rebranding it as Citizen Storage. Meet CEO Peter Spickenagel at SSAM Summit to learn more July 24.
This rebranding represents our dedication to service quality and customer satisfaction. Our goal is to make Citizen Storage the go-to choice for storage needs in Clarklake.”ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizen Storage Management, a leader in self-storage management, is pleased to announce the addition of its 16th location with the takeover of Secure Storage at 9416 S Meridian Rd, Clarklake, MI 49234. The facility will be rebranded to Citizen Storage, marking another success in Citizen Storage Management's 3rd Party Management platform.
A New Era for Secure Storage
As part of our strategic expansion, Secure Storage will undergo a rebranding to Citizen Storage, aligning with our mission to deliver superior service and innovative storage solutions. The rebranded facility will continue to serve the Clarklake community, offering enhanced features and improved customer experiences.
“We are thrilled to welcome Secure Storage into the Citizen Storage family,” said Peter Spickenagel, CEO of Citizen Storage. “This rebranding represents our dedication to service quality and customer satisfaction. Our goal is to make Citizen Storage the go-to choice for storage needs in Clarklake.”
Upgrades and Innovations
Citizen Storage is committed to enhancing the newly managed facility with several key upgrades:
Enhanced Security Measures:
Implementation of advanced security systems including 24/7 digital surveillance and electronic gate access.
Technological Advancements: Introduction of online rental processes, automated access control, and a revamped user-friendly website.
Facility Improvements: Regular maintenance and aesthetic upgrades to ensure a clean, safe, and inviting environment for our customers.
Strengthening Community Ties
Citizen Storage Management is dedicated to contributing positively to the Clarklake community. This expansion is anticipated to boost the local economy through job creation and by forming partnerships with local businesses. Our team is eager to engage with community organizations and participate in local events.
Meet the CEO
Join Peter Spickenagel at the upcoming Self Storage Association of Michigan (SSAM) Summit at the Detroit Yacht Club. This event is a perfect opportunity to discuss how Citizen Storage can add value to your property through its 3rd Party Management platform. For more details about the summit, visit the SSAM Events Page.
