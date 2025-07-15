Austin Texas PEO Company Advocates for Kerrville Flood Relief Efforts with Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce

Austin PEO Services HR Outsourcing fredericksburg texas Boerne PEO Services Ingram payroll outsourcing company Kerrville Payroll outsourcing company

ESI PEO Advocates for Kerrville Flood Relief Efforts with Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Kerrville, Texas, continues to recover from the catastrophic flooding that struck over the July 4th weekend, ESI, a Texas-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO), is intensifying its advocacy for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Kerrville Rebuilding and Recovery Fund. The initial floods, which dumped up to 20 inches of rain in hours, claimed at least 131 lives, with 97 still missing in the greater Kerrville area, and caused widespread destruction along the Guadalupe River. New storms on July 14 and 15, bringing 2–5 inches of rain and flash flood warnings across Kerr and Gillespie Counties, have further strained search and rescue operations, with resources stretched thin by additional flooding in Central Texas counties like San Saba, Lampasas, and Schleicher. With more heavy rain forecast through tonight, potentially adding 1–3 inches, the region faces heightened risks, making support for recovery efforts more urgent than ever.The Kerrville community, a cornerstone of the Hill Country, has suffered extensive damage to small businesses, with infrastructure and operations severely impacted. The Kerrville Rebuilding and Recovery Fund provides critical support, including:Repairs and restoration for damaged propertiesReplacement of signage and storefrontsUtility bill assistanceGap funding for essential business operations“We are devastated by the ongoing tragedy in Kerrville and the mounting challenges posed by new storms,” said Corey Hookstra, President of ESI PEO. “As a company committed to supporting small businesses, we are compelled to advocate for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s recovery efforts and urge our clients, partners, and the broader PEO industry to join us in helping this resilient community rebuild.”ESI is calling on businesses, HR professionals, and PEOs across Central Texas to contribute to the Kerrville Rebuilding and Recovery Fund. Search and rescue efforts, involving over 2,100 responders from 10 states, were paused again on July 14 due to flash flood warnings but have resumed along the Guadalupe River despite difficult conditions. Volunteers were urged to seek higher ground on July 14 as storms brought 6–10 inches of rain to parts of Central Texas, prompting evacuations in San Saba County and complicating recovery across the region. The lack of a robust flood warning system, compounded by Kerr County’s past unsuccessful attempts to secure funding, has heightened scrutiny and underscores the urgency of community support. This collective effort is critical to restoring the economic heart of the Hill Country amid ongoing weather threats.How to ContributeBusinesses and individuals can support the Kerrville Rebuilding and Recovery Fund by:Making a tax-deductible donation at https://KerrvilleChamber.biz Mailing contributions to: Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation – Kerrville Rebuilding and Recovery Fund, 1700 Sidney Baker Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028.Contacting ESI at [insert contact info] to explore B2B recovery initiatives or affiliate partnerships.About ESI PEOESI PEO, based in Texas, is a Professional Employer Organization that supports small and medium-sized businesses through comprehensive HR and business solutions. As outlined on www.eesipeo.com/company/ , ESI provides services designed to help businesses navigate challenges, including:Payroll Administration: Simplifies payroll processing, tax compliance, and wage management to reduce administrative burdens.HR Outsourcing: Offers expert HR support, from onboarding to compliance with federal and state regulations.Employee Benefits Management: Provides competitive benefits packages, including health insurance, retirement plans, and wellness programs, to support employee well-being.Risk Management and Compliance: Ensures workplace safety and compliance with OSHA, workers’ compensation, and other regulations.Employee Training and Development: Delivers customized training programs to enhance workforce skills.Business Insurance Services: Provides access to tailored insurance solutions, including:Commercial Property Insurance: Protects business premises and assets from damage due to floods, fires, or storms, covering repair or replacement costs to aid recovery.Business Interruption Insurance: Covers lost income and operating expenses during disaster-related closures, helping businesses maintain financial stability.General Liability Insurance: Shields businesses from lawsuits related to property damage or injuries, reducing financial exposure in post-disaster scenarios.Workers’ Compensation Insurance: Covers medical costs and lost wages for employees injured during recovery efforts, maintaining workforce trust and compliance.These insurance solutions are critical for businesses facing natural disasters like the Kerrville floods, enabling faster recovery by addressing financial losses and liabilities.Human Capital Management (HCM) Technology Provider and Agency Services: ESI’s Salesforce-based HCM platform integrates payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance into a single system, streamlining administrative tasks and ensuring compliance during recovery. As an agency, ESI implements customized HCM solutions to optimize workforce management, reduce costs, and improve efficiency, helping businesses rebuild effectively after disasters.By partnering with ESI, businesses can focus on recovery and growth, particularly in the face of challenges like the Kerrville floods. ESI remains committed to supporting communities and businesses in times of need.With new storms exacerbating the crisis and stretching resources, every contribution is vital to helping Kerrville’s small businesses and families recover swiftly and rebuild resiliently, ensuring the community’s economic vitality is restored.Contact:ESI Team

