Whole-Body Wins: Sparrow Health & Performance Secures 2025 Best of Alabama Award

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparrow Health & Performance, Alabama’s leading natural-first health and wellness clinic, has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama winner, honoring their innovative approach to whole-body care and root-cause medicine. With locations in Birmingham and a highly anticipated expansion to Huntsville, Sparrow Health & Performance is redefining what it means to practice integrative, patient-centered healthcare in the South.Founded on the belief that healing starts with understanding—not just prescribing—Sparrow Health & Performance offers a full spectrum of services under one roof. Their services include natural-first family practice, stem cell therapy, and MCG heart testing. They also offer Ozone and EBO2 therapy, AlmaTED hair restoration, Oligoscan analysis, and naturally compounded IV therapy. Their model blends advanced science with compassionate care.“Sparrow Health & Performance was started because too many patients fall through the cracks,” says Dr. David Calderwood, Medical Director and longtime family physician. “Our approach is to find the cause or causes of symptoms and not just manage disease. This award is validation—not just of our approach, but of the people we’ve helped and the lives we’ve been honored to be a part of.”Dr. Calderwood’s own path, from decades in emergency medicine to leading Sparrow Health & Performance’s integrative practice, reflects the clinic’s deep commitment to offering alternatives when conventional care falls short. Under Dr. Calderwood’s leadership, Sparrow Health & Performance has grown from a niche practice to a statewide destination for patients seeking proactive, personalized care.As the team prepares to open its Huntsville location, the 2025 Best of Alabama recognition is more than a milestone—it’s momentum. “We’re excited to continue growing without losing what makes us different,” says Co-Founder & CMO, Will Siskey. “Listening first, treating the whole person, and using the best tools—natural or modern—to get people well.”For more information click here

