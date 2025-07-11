AG Brown blocks returns and sales of machine-gun conversion devices in

SEATTLE — The Trump administration has committed in court filings to carving out Washington and other states from its illegal plans to distribute thousands of machine-gun conversion devices nationwide following a lawsuit from Attorney General Nick Brown and 15 other states’ attorneys general.



In submissions made in the multistate litigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has expressly confirmed to a judge that it will not return forced reset triggers in the plaintiff states. In addition, Rare Breed Triggers, the country’s largest purveyor of forced reset triggers, has confirmed in its court filings that it will not sell any of these devices in the plaintiff states. As a result, the coalition is withdrawing its motion for a preliminary injunction.



“It is unfortunate that litigation was necessary when the federal government could have made these commitments much earlier,” Brown said. “But I will do everything possible to keep Washingtonians safe from dangerous machine-gun conversion devices.”



In recent years, machine-gun conversion devices like forced reset triggers, which dramatically increase a firearm’s rate of fire, have been frequently used in violent crimes and mass shootings, worsening the gun violence epidemic in the United States. Firearms equipped with these devices are able to exceed the rate of fire of many military machine guns, firing up to 20 bullets in one second. ATF has noted a significant rise in the use of these devices, leading to increasing incidents of machine-gun fire — up 1,400% from 2019 through 2021 .



In addition to Washington, the other plaintiffs are Delaware, Maryland, Colorado, Hawai'i, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.



The case, which remains active, was filed June 9. Read more about the lawsuit here.

