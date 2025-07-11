The Bunker Swings Into Charleston: Grand Opening Celebration Set for July 18

This is more than just a place to play golf, it’s a place to connect, compete, grab a drink & stay awhile. Charleston’s been waiting for something like this, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in.” — Valeria Baldassarre, Owner of The Bunker

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston’s social scene just landed its newest playground. The Bunker , located at 547 Long Point Rd #113, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, is officially opening its doors on Friday, July 18, inviting the community to experience 8,600 square feet of next-level entertainment, immersive golf, and a self-serve tap wall built for good times.Part upscale sports hub and part social clubhouse, The Bunker blends state-of-the-art GOLFZON simulators, axe throwing, augmented reality darts, and a 21-tap self-pour beer, wine, and seltzer wall — all under one roof. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just want a cold drink with friends, The Bunker promises an experience that’s anything but par for the course.To mark the big day, The Bunker is throwing a grand opening bash from 4pm - 9pm that brings the energy Charleston expects. Guests can look forward to an afternoon of music from a live DJ, local food trucks, and the Pebble Beach Challenge, where every guest gets three free shots on the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach inside one of The Bunker’s golf bays. The player who lands closest to the pin will score special prizes and well-earned bragging rights.Visitors will have full access to purchase time at axe throwing lanes, AR dart lanes, the landscaped putting green, and plenty of cold pours from the 21-tap self-serve wall throughout the day. The celebration is free and open to all, and everyone’s encouraged to RSVP to the Official Grand Opening Event here and bring their crew along.For those who want to make The Bunker part of their weekly routine, now’s the time to lock it in. The Bunker’s exclusive Founding Member spots are almost gone — only 23 remain, and once they’re claimed, they’re gone for good. Founding Members secure lifetime perks including $500 off the annual membership rate, no initiation fee, a lifetime price lock, 18 free golf hours every month, 50% off extra hours, discounts on beer wall pours, axe throwing, darts, tournaments, and 24/7 access for when the golf itch strikes at midnight.“This is more than just a place to play golf,” said owners Michael Laigle and Valeria Baldassarre. “It’s a place to connect, compete, grab a drink, and stay all afternoon. Charleston’s been waiting for something like this, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in.”Doors officially open Friday, July 18, and the team at The Bunker can’t wait to share a day of good laughs, big swings, and a community that knows how to play. To RSVP, head to the Official Grand Opening Facebook Event and for more details on attractions, hours, and the final Founding Member spots, visit www.thebunkerchs.com The Bunker — Play boldly. Drink freely. Stay awhile.

