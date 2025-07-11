American Idol Golden Ticket Winner Cal Buckley and Country Music’s Ryan Langdon Unite for Music and Mental Health

Rock the Barn, Toronto – August 2023.

Harbourfront Centre hosts a high-impact summer concert with 100% of the proceeds supporting the CAMH Foundation and Woodfield Nature Camps.

TORONTO, ONTARIO , CANADA, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off his breakout success on American Idol Season 23—earning two Golden Tickets to Hollywood and being dubbed the “Canadian Elvis” by Luke Bryan—Callum (Cal) Buckley is putting Canada centre stage once again with the Harbourfront Centre debut of Rock the Barn on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Buckley, a rising Canadian artist at the centre of national attention who will release his first single “Man on the Moon” on July 18, will perform alongside Ryan Langdon, a breakout country music sensation with over 14 million global streams and a string of chart-topping hits. Together, these Canadian artists will headline a one-night-only concert that blends high-energy performances with a powerful purpose: supporting mental health and community healing through music.

Founded by brothers Cal and Thomas Buckley, Rock the Barn is donating 100% of ticket proceeds to two essential mental health organizations. Following its inaugural success—raising over $26,000 for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)—this year’s event will once again support two organizations at the forefront of healing and mental health:

• CAMH Foundation – Canada’s leading mental health hospital and research centre

• Woodfield Nature Camps – Providing therapeutic experiences for families raising children with serious illness

“After losing someone I loved, I knew I needed to take action,” says Cal Buckley, Rock the Barn founder and performer. “CAMH became a place of education and strength for me. With Rock the Barn, I’m turning personal loss into purpose—raising funds, raising awareness, and giving people a space to feel joy while supporting something that matters.”

Buckley will also be “serving up a taste” of what’s to come with an intimate performance at Harbourfront Centre’s Underground Night Market on Saturday, July 12, 2025—setting the tone for a season of art and advocacy.

Harbourfront Centre, a not-for-profit waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning, and recreation has a legacy of supporting emerging Canadian artists and is proud to host Rock the Barn.

“Harbourfront Centre has a proud history of showcasing Canadian talent while creating space for dialogue, healing, and connection,” says Cathy Loblaw, CEO of Harbourfront Centre. “We are honoured to support Rock the Barn and the important work of merging music with meaning. It’s a powerful reminder of how the arts can move us forward, together.”

Event Details

• What: Rock the Barn 2025

• When: Thursday, August 14, 2025 – 7:30pm

• Where: Harbourfront Centre Concert Stage, 235 Queens Quay West, Toronto

• Tickets: Available now at harbourfrontcentre.com/rockthebarn

• Preview: Cal Buckley acoustic set at Harbourfront Underground Night Market – Saturday, July 12, 2025. Set times vary.

About Rock the Barn

Rock the Barn is a high-energy charity concert with a mission: to raise funds and awareness for mental health research and care in Canada. Founded by brothers Callum and Thomas Buckley, the event features performances by three exciting Canadian artists, including the founder and American Idol 2025 Golden Ticket winner, Cal Buckley.

Alongside the music, attendees can enjoy incredible food and drinks from Boxcar Social and connect with local community partners driving change in the mental health space. Rock the Barn is more than a concert: It’s a celebration of community, resilience and hope, with 100% proceeds supporting CAMH and Woodfield Nature Camps.

Media Relations and Accreditation

Thomas Buckley

Rock the Barn

thomas@rockthebarntoronto.com

289-763-6028

