Eco-Thriller 'PEST' Sparks Urgency and Intrigue in the Battle Against Environmental Collapse

Author G. Spencer Myers Returns with a Chilling Tale of Nature's Revenge

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In PEST, bestselling author G. Spencer Myers offers readers a tense and timely eco-thriller that dives deep into the growing environmental crises few dare to confront. In it he crafts a story that feels not just plausible but imminent. As part of the gripping Dr. Derk Bryan series, PEST blends fast-paced suspense with a chilling look at how far institutions will go to bury the truth—especially when nature itself begins to expose it.PEST is a satirical, fast-paced ecological thriller set in the mid-1990s, moving from the sun-soaked Florida Keys and Tampa Bay’s industrial ports to the dense forests of Michigan.Derk Bryan, a tough EPA investigator, is pulled from a fishing trip by a sudden, grim feeling about his estranged, dying father. At the same time, a small chemical spill in Michigan unravels into a far-reaching plot to poison America’s food and water supply. As Derk digs deeper, he realizes the two crises are connected — and both could destroy not just the planet’s water, but everything and everyone he holds dear.Battling painful family secrets and a tangled love life, Derk faces off against Jack Von Lleuwan, a ruthless manufacturer racing to push through a new pesticide called PESTfree. Marketed as a "green" solution to global pollution, PESTfree hides a deadly flaw. As bodies pile up, Derk must outrun powerful enemies and his own past to stop a disaster that could poison the world.“The engaging narrative of Pest contains much to think about regarding toxicology, environmental awareness, and the balance of nature. . . Pest leaves one wondering how closely the story resembles a true one.” — Rachel Elaine, Author of Thoughts for Thought.While deeply rooted in real-world science and environmental policy, the novel never loses its pulse-pounding edge. Think Erin Brockovich with Elmore Leonard characters and Carl Hiaasen humor. It’s ideal for fans of Michael Crichton, Richard Powers, or anyone who enjoys suspense grounded in present-day stakes. And though part of a series, PEST stands on its own, offering new readers a perfect entry point into the world of Dr. Derk Bryan, the Indiana.PEST is now available in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent booksellers. To learn more about the book, access bonus content, or explore the complete Dr. Derk Bryan eco-thriller series, visit GSpencerMyers.com and enjoy the introduction and chapter one of each of Myers’ books. Press and media inquiries can be directed to Author@GSpencerMyers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.