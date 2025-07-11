New Mystery Thriller 'The Girl with the Red Nails' Unmasks Secrets in a Chilling Psychological Tale

G. Spencer Myers Shifts Gears with a Riveting Standalone Mystery Full of Dark Twists

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author G. Spencer Myers , widely recognized for his bestselling eco-thriller series, unveils a story of love, loss and obsession. The Girl with the Red Nails—a slow-burning psychological mystery--- is set against the backdrop of today's environmental crisis. Now available in print and digital editions, this standalone novel has quickly captured the attention of readers drawn to emotionally rich, character-driven suspense.“This novel is full of larger-than-life characters operating within a topsy-turvy plot that makes the pages fly by, but more importantly, it reveals Spencer Myers as a dedicated environmentalist whose aim is entirely serious: to awaken us all to the damage we are doing to Mother Earth. When we cheer for his protagonist, Dr. Derk Bryan, we are cheering for our kids, our grandkids, all living things and our planet.” Paul H., author of The Tinker’s Son.Dr. Derk Bryan, the Indiana Jones of the EPA, is on a mission to expose the powerful figures driving the world toward disaster. In “The Girl with the Red Nails” he teams up with Estee Sparks, a woman so determined to avenge the loss of her son, marriage, and family business that she covers herself in tattoos of extinct animals and leads a bold crusade against those she blames.While Estee recruits a group of law students to help her, she pulls Derk into the hunt for the killer of one of the last Ricei Whales. But Derk is distracted by his growing obsession with Dr. Susan Carlton, a mysterious astronaut whose past doesn’t seem to exist. As Derk digs deeper, facing danger at every turn, he uncovers a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power.With the clock ticking and enemies willing to do anything to protect their secrets, Derk must risk everything to bring the truth to light. A suspenseful and surprising story, The Girl with the Red Nails will keep readers hooked to the very last page.With greed, sex, religion and murder The Girl with the Red Nails retains Myers’ signature intelligence and tension. The result is a novel that invites readers to slow down, dig deeper, and sit with uncomfortable truths about grief, guilt, and the stories we tell ourselves.The book is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent booksellers in both paperback and e-book formats. Readers interested in bonus material, background notes, and other works by the author can visit GSpencerMyers.com Readers can also enjoy the intro and first chapter of each of Myers’ books on the website. For press inquiries or review copies, contact Author@GSpencerMyers.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.