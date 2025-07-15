Yixuan Li Signs On To 'Love At The First Sight'

Yixuan Li

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrated Chinese-born cinematographer Yixuan Li has signed on to " Love At The First Sight ", directed by Tara Tian (Dislyte). The TV mini-series follows a girl's boyfriend who cheats. She meets a man whose mother is dying. They marry, but she's from a wealthy family. His granddaughter sabotages their romance after showing her true colors.Based in Los Angeles and fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese and English, Li, is a highly experienced cinematographer and Steadicam operator, who has an in-depth understanding of photographic techniques and lighting design. On set, he consistently collaborates closely with directors to conceptualize and execute innovative shot compositions, providing creative input through dynamic camera movement and visual framing to effectively enhance the narrative’s visual impact.“This is my first experience with the vertical mini-TV series,” stated Li. “In the vertical world, it requires quick lighting and a more flexible cinematography mindset. This has taught me that different shows in the current industry require different ways of thinking.”What makes Yixuan Li unique is how he sees the camera language differently from other cinematographers. Since he started his career in the camera department, he really understands how different lenses and framing choices affect the look of a shot. He also loves going to museums and checking out paintings with all kinds of themes. So, when he tells stories through film, no matter the genre, it feels like he’s painting moving pictures—just like the artwork he admires. Yixuan Li has attained a high level of proficiency in Steadicam operation and is equipped with professional Steadicam rigs. As a result, the production team does not need to engage an external Steadicam operator for Steadicam shots, as Yixuan is fully capable of executing them himself.Furthermore, Yixuan Li is a member of the Society of Camera Operators (SOC), a recognition that reflects his advanced understanding of dynamic shot composition and execution.For more details on Yixuan Li visit: Here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.