Former Allen County Regional Transit Authority Executive Director Guilty on All Counts in Theft of About $27,000

COLUMBUS — The former executive director of the Allen County Regional Transit Authority was found guilty on all counts Thursday in the theft of about $27,000, following a trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

The jury returned guilty verdicts against Shelia Haney on one count of theft in office, four counts of tampering with records, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of telecommunications fraud, all felonies.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 11.

“Shelia Haney used taxpayer money and resources for her own benefit and to unlawfully influence the outcome of a levy election,” said Auditor Faber, who served as lead counsel in the case. “I am very proud of our team at the Ohio Auditor of State, from our investigators and forensic auditors to our prosecutors. If you are stealing public funds or illegally using government money to influence an election, we will find out, prosecute you, and do everything we can to ensure those resources are repaid.”

Haney was contracted to serve as executive director of the Allen County Regional Transit Authority beginning in September 2012 and hired as a full-time employee in September 2019. She left the position in February 2020.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after discrepancies were identified related to the proceeds from the sale of Allen County Regional Transit Authority-owned vehicles and, separately, Haney’s expense reports.

SIU determined that Haney illegally diverted the proceeds from vehicle sales to a political action committee to pass a new levy for additional money to the Transit Authority. She also received reimbursements for personal travel not related to Transit Authority business.

“As I told the jury, Ohio law is clear, you can’t use tax dollars to seek more tax dollars from Ohioans. Shelia Haney created an elaborate scheme to get money from the RTA to the levy campaign committee and then to hide what she had done.” Auditor Faber said. “It is the attempted coverup that elevated the seriousness of her actions.”

SIU attorneys and Auditor Faber were appointed by the Allen County Prosecutor to serve as special prosecutors on the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 142 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

