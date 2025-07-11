Tepic/Riviera Nayarit Airport Expands Global Reach with New International Routes from Canada and U.S.

Gov. Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero. Minister of Tourism Juan Enrique Suarez WEST JET Bahia de Banderas Pueblo Magico Compostela

TEPIC, NAYARIT, MEXICO, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEPIC, Nayarit – The Tepic/Riviera Nayarit International Airport is expanding its global footprint with the addition of three new international air routes and the inaugural flight from Los Angeles arriving next week, officials announced.The Government of the State of Nayarit unveiled new direct flights from Canada and the United States, underscoring the state's rising profile as a tourism destination and its strategic investments in modern air infrastructure.WestJet will launch the first-ever direct flight between Canada and Nayarit on Saturday, Dec. 13, with weekly service between Calgary, Alberta, and Tepic using 189-seat aircraft. Days later, Air Canada will introduce a second Canadian route with weekly service from Vancouver starting Wednesday, Dec. 17, operating 169-seat aircraft.United Airlines has also announced a new route from Houston, Texas, to Tepic, set to begin Saturday, Dec. 20. The airline will operate two weekly flights, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with 76-seat aircraft.The international expansion begins next week, when Volaris operates the first direct flight from Los Angeles to Tepic on Wednesday, July 16.“The launch of direct flights from Calgary, Vancouver, Houston, and Los Angeles marks a transformative moment for the state of Nayarit,” said Gov. Miguel Ángel Navarro Quintero. “Strengthening our international air connectivity is not only a boost to tourism, but also a powerful step forward in promoting investment, cultural exchange, and regional development. These new routes position Tepic and the Riviera Nayarit as accessible, world-class destinations ready to welcome travelers from North America and beyond.”“These new routes position Nayarit as a gateway to Mexico’s Pacific treasures and demonstrate growing international interest in our state,” Navarro Quintero added.A New Kind of Mexican Getaway“Often overshadowed by the more visited Riviera Nayarit beach destinations—such as Nuevo Nayarit, Punta Mita, and Sayulita—the interior of the state offers a completely different experience. Tepic, Nayarit’s capital, serves as a launchpad for adventures that blend the historic, the mystical, and the delicious. With these direct connections, travelers can skip the crowds and dive straight into a region teeming with Magical Towns, volcanic lakes, ancient traditions, and pristine coastline” said Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit.From Tepic, visitors are within distance of some of Nayarit’s most of the state’s destinations. In 30 minutes, visitors can watch the waves roll in at Matanchen Bay or sip coffee in the seaside village of Aticama. A 40-minute drive leads to Santa María del Oro, a crater lake perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or relaxing by the water.History buffs and culture lovers can explore the cobblestone streets of Compostela and Jala—both designated Pueblos Mágicos for their rich heritage. For a more off-the-beaten-path adventure, visit Mexcaltitán, the mythical island town believed to be Aztlán, the legendary birthplace of the Aztecs. Just 90 minutes from Tepic, this “Venice of Mexico” offers a unique, water-bound village experience unlike any other in the country.Nature lovers can head to Presa Aguamilpa, about 50 minutes from the capital, to fish, birdwatch, or take a boat ride through the lush Sierra Madre Occidental. Those seeking sun and surf will find lesser-known beachfront gems like Platanitos, Chacala, and Guayabitos—all reachable in under two hours.A Feast for the SensesNayarit’s gastronomy is another major draw. In Tepic, visitors can savor local specialties such as pescado zarandeado, a flame-grilled fish marinated in regional spices, or pacholas, a spiced ground beef dish traditionally served with handmade tortillas. Coastal towns serve seafood fresh from the Pacific, while mountain villages are known for their artisanal cheeses, coffees, and sweets passed down through generations.Festivals and religious celebrations add even more color to the region, with cultural expressions ranging from the Danza de los Mexicas to sacred Huichol ceremonies. Across Nayarit, tradition and community create an experience as vibrant as the landscape itself.Bordered by the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre mountains, Nayarit is a state of remarkable diversity. From surfing in Sayulita to birdwatching in San Blas, from boutique resorts to mystical towns, the region delivers something for every type of traveler.With new infrastructure, growing international connectivity, and a renewed commitment to sustainable tourism, Nayarit is ready to welcome the world—starting with these new flights.

