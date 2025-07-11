ARVATALOGIX, dba LIUOS THINKING INC, RECEIVES VETERAN INSTITUTE FOR PROCUREMENT CERTIFICATION

ArvataLogix, dba Liuos Thinking Inc.

Strategic insights and industry access from VIP Grow positioned us to pursue bigger federal opportunities.

SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArvataLogix, dba Liuos Thinking Inc, recently completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) GROW Program, a comprehensive training and certification program that helps Veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.On June 12, 2025, ArvataLogix was one of 32 businesses from 16 states to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) GROW Program.ArvataLogix Inc. is a HUBZone-certified and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing mission-critical solutions to federal, state, and local agencies. Headquartered in Schenectady, NY, ArvataLogix specializes in logistics, engineering, technology, and facility support services. With proven past performance supporting agencies like FEMA, DHS CBP, Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. Air Force, ArvataLogix delivers scalable solutions including facility support operations, supply chain management, temporary life support, IT services, and risk mitigation. ArvataLogix assures operational resilience and regulatory alignment in complex government environments by maintaining ISO 9001, 27001, 28002, 14001, and 31000 certifications. The company is staffed by veterans and first responders and is backed by DCAA and CMMC compliance.“Participating in the VIP Grow program was a game-changer for our business. We gained strategic tools, professional coaching, and federal contracting knowledge to scale confidently. We've gained a competitive edge and extended our federal market presence since finishing the program.”Kaarlo Hietala, CEO, ArvataLogixThe first of its kind in the nation, VIP GROW is facilitated by subject matter experts from industry and government with a goal of increasing the participants’ ability to win and maintain government contracts. VIP GROW participants receive hands-on market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for federal government contracting. There are over 20 topics taught, including cyber security, insurance, indirect rates, and simplified acquisitions."We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors," said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation. “We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”VIP GROW is an intensive three-day certification program that spans 27 hours. The program is structured for C-level leaders of Veteran-owned small businesses that have been operating for at least 2 years with a minimum of 3 full-time employees and have experience working on government contracts as a prime contractor and/or subcontractor.The Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation fully funds the program, which collaborates with various partners and supporters, including the SBA, Lockheed Martin, the State of Maryland, corporate sponsors, and alumni donors. VIP GROW is available to participants at no cost.For information: info@ArvataLogix.comFor information on VIP: Barbara Ashe, 301-738-0015 x215; bashe@nationalvip.orgFor additional information, please visit nationalvip.org

