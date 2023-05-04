Liuos Thining, Inc. has obtained its ISO 14001 Certification
Liuos Thinking team has demonstrated its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and improving its overall environmental performance.”SCHENECTADY, NY, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liuos Thinking, Inc., located in Schenectady, New York, has obtained ISO 14001:2015 accreditation. A service-disabled veteran-owned small business named Liuos Thinking, Inc. provides government and commercial customers with a full range of innovative techniques for managing logistics, technology, engineering, and consulting services. We assist our clients in getting the greatest value out of their financial commitments to management systems and technological assets.
Liuos Thinking's ISO 14001:2015 accreditation is a significant accomplishment because it demonstrates their commitment to sustainability and environmental management. Businesses can use a framework to manage their environmental obligations in a systematic way thanks to the widely adopted standard ISO 14001:2015. It helps companies assess and manage their environmental impact, reduce trash and pollution, and guarantee compliance with environmental laws.
CEO of Liuos Thinking Inc. Kaarlo Hietala stated, "By obtaining this certification, the Liuos Thinking team has demonstrated its commitment to reducing its environmental impact and improving its overall environmental performance. This success will benefit the environment while also enhancing the company's image, customer satisfaction, and financial performance."
