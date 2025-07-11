Max Spann Auction Co Announces Absolute Auction of 60,000‑SF Former Call Center in Elmira‑Corning Airport Corporate Park

60,000+/- SF Former Call Center Extensively Remodeled 2018 10.77+/- Acre Site

Online Bidding Concludes August 13th

This building represents an opportunity to secure a modern, move-in-ready facility or reposition the asset for alternative uses.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

BIG FLATS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . is pleased to present the opportunity to acquire a prime 60,000± square foot commercial office building situated on 10.77± acres at 326 Daniel Zenker Drive, Big Flats, NY , within the Airport Corporate Park North. This former Wayfair call center—originally constructed in 2000 and extensively remodeled in 2018—is being offered in an upcoming online auction concluding Wednesday, August 13, 2025.The two-story building offers a flexible layout, including open floor plans, hard offices, a gym, cafeteria, dedicated data rooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows providing an abundance of natural light. The 10.77± acre property features a spacious parking lot with over 500 spaces, ensuring ample capacity for office operations or redevelopment plans.Strategically located in the heart of Airport Corporate Park North, it is home to numerous companies such as Hunt Engineering, Micatu, Repsol Energy, and XGen Pharmaceuticals. The property offers immediate access to I-86 and is just minutes from the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, ensuring exceptional regional connectivity. This high‑visibility and highly adaptable property is ideal for end-users and investors alike, offering a wide range of possibilities: corporate headquarters, call center operations, general office space, or light industrial conversion.“Situated in a robust market just outside Corning with access to major transportation nodes, this building represents an opportunity to secure a modern, move-in-ready facility or reposition the asset for alternative uses,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company invites prospective buyers to attend Property Previews on Thursday, July 24th and Thursday, July 31st, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm to explore the site and envision the endless possibilities it offers.Interested bidders can participate in the auction through their computer or by downloading the Max Spann bidding app. Online bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. EST on Monday, August 11, 2025, and will close at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. To access the Property Information Package , including terms, maps, zoning, and due diligence materials, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value for clients through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com A Licensed NY Real Estate Broker- NY License # 10311206967In cooperation with JJ Manning Auctioneers

