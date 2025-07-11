Kennet Wild Crayfish Gin Returns for New Season After Award-Winning Debut

BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kennet Crayfish Company is proud to announce the start of the new crayfish season and the return of its acclaimed Kennet Crayfish Gin, now in production with freshly macerated and distilled wild crayfish claws. Since its launch in January 2025, this innovative small-batch spirit has already earned international recognition, winning a Silver Medal at the World Gin Awards 2025 and a Bronze Medal at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).Crayfish are seasonal, with the harvesting season beginning in late May and continuing through to late autumn. The claws, rich in natural oils, are a unique addition to the gin’s botanical blend — alongside lemon, dill, and watercress — resulting in a smooth, citrus-forward craft gin with herbaceous complexity.“Answering the obvious first question — no, there’s nothing fishy about the flavour,” says Carolyn Bennett, CMO of the Kennet Crayfish Company. “The oil from the claws acts as a botanical, softening the alcohol and enhancing the flavour of the other botanicals. The result is a premium gin that’s fresh, sweet, and complex — perfect as a sipping gin, in a classic G&T, or in a standout Negroni.”The wild crayfish used in the gin are Signal Crayfish, an invasive, non-native species that pose a serious threat to the UK's river ecosystems. Trapping them is licensed and environmentally beneficial, helping to protect rivers like the River Kennet, a rare chalk stream habitat of ecological importance.“Wild crayfish that have been caught in nutrient-rich waters, processed humanely, and never frozen, have an exceptional flavour and texture valued by top chefs and food lovers,” says Andrew Leech, Managing Director and crayfish expert. “Now, with our second season under the new bio-secure regulations, we’re thrilled to see our crayfish not only celebrated on plates — in restaurants, wedding menus, and home cooking — but also now raising eyebrows and glasses with our award-winning gin.”The Kennet Crayfish Company also supplies wild crayfish for culinary use, available both par-cooked and fully cooked, ready to elevate salads, seafood pastas, barbecues, and fine dining menus across the country.For further information visit the website: https://www.kennetcrayfish.com

