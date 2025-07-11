RiverSmart Schools: Education, Training and Maintenance

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to design and implement a project to support the RiverSmart Schools (RSS) program, re-engaging with some past participating schools and training some schools presently going through the program. The purpose of this grant is to fund the design and implementation of the program. The amount available for the project is $75,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-WPD-879” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 08August 11, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants: