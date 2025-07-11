Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,796 in the last 365 days.

RiverSmart Schools: Education, Training and Maintenance

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to design and implement a project to support the RiverSmart Schools (RSS) program, re-engaging with some past participating schools and training some schools presently going through the program.  The purpose of this grant is to fund the design and implementation of the program. The amount available for the project is $75,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the attachments section below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-WPD-879” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 08August 11, 2025.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RiverSmart Schools: Education, Training and Maintenance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more