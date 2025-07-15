Springbuk’s Mid-Year Update on Employee Health Trends Reveals Shift in Cost Drivers and Rising GLP-1 Spend

Springbuk 2025 Employee Health Trends Mid-year Update

Data from 7,500+ employers spotlights emerging cost trends and clinical drivers reshaping benefits strategies.

“We’ve reached a turning point in how employers manage spend. Trends like the rapid rise of GLP-1s and GI’s emergence as a top cost driver demand more than awareness—they require proactive strategy.” — Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springbuk, the leading health intelligence platform for employers and their advisors, today released its Mid-Year Update to the 2025 Employee Health Trends report. Building on the sixth annual edition, this update reflects the most recent aggregate claims and cost data from more than 7,500 employers—equipping benefits leaders with real-time insights to guide forward-looking strategy.

Key Findings from the Update:

2024 Healthcare Costs Surpassed Expectations: Originally projected to rise 7.4%, total healthcare spend climbed 8.0%, largely driven by a late-year surge in pharmacy costs.

Surgical Procedures Take the Lead: Joint replacements and GI procedures now lead all service types by cost, with GI procedures seeing a 14% increase in per-patient spending.

GLP-1s Cement Their Role: GLP-1 medications now represent over 19% of total pharmacy spend. Use among individuals with type 2 diabetes has nearly doubled since 2021.

Biosimilar Adoption Delivers Savings: Humira biosimilars now comprise more than half of high-concentration prescriptions—driving down costs for GI and IBD treatment.

Diabetes Costs Outpace Other Conditions: Per-member-per-month (PMPM) spend for diabetes rose 37%, making it the second most costly condition—fueled by GLP-1 use and rising type 2 diabetes prevalence.

“We’ve reached a turning point in how employers manage healthcare spend,” said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. “Trends like the rapid rise of GLP-1s and GI’s emergence as a top cost driver demand more than awareness—they require proactive strategy. That’s exactly what this update delivers.”

The update offers targeted strategies to contain costs and improve outcomes, including:

- Transitioning from utilization management to episode-based cost optimization

- Targeting prediabetes with prevention strategies and Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) adoption

- Prioritizing early biosimilar adoption and proactive care pathways

- Monitoring emerging trends early to avoid budget shocks

This mid-year report reinforces Springbuk’s mission: to equip benefits leaders with health intelligence that drives sharper strategy and better health outcomes.

Download the full report: www.springbuk.com/eht25myu

About Springbuk

Springbuk is the premier data and analytics partner for health benefits and point solutions.

Our team’s mission is to guide every healthcare decision with data. Since 2015, we’ve helped organizations unlock data-driven insights to strengthen their health investments, personalize condition management, and drive ROI-backed wellbeing strategies.

By combining advanced data science with clinical expertise, Springbuk equips employers and their advisors with the clarity and confidence to take action—before costs rise or opportunities are missed.

With Springbuk, it’s more than health benefits data. It’s direction. Learn more at www.springbuk.com

