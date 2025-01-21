Springbuk Unveils the 2025 Employee Health Trends Report: Key Insights into Healthcare Cost Drivers and Future Trends

Employee Health Trends 2025 Cover Employee Health Trends 2025 Charts Employee Health Trends 2025 Themes

Springbuk's 2025 Employee Health Trends report highlights actionable strategies for optimizing spending and advancing employee well-being.

— Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk

INDIANAPOLIS , IN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springbuk, the leading-edge health data analytics software company, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2025 Employee Health Trends report. This in-depth analysis reflects on 25 years of healthcare evolution and provides forward-looking guidance for 2025 and beyond.

Key trends examined include:

- The evolution of employee benefits from 2000 to today and its implications for the future

- Major healthcare cost drivers and how employers can prepare

- Hidden factors behind rising prescription drug spending

- The financial challenges posed by the growing popularity of diabetes drugs like GLP-1 agonists

- The rapid rise of gastrointestinal diseases as a cost driver for employers

“Our annual Employee Health Trends report underscores Springbuk's commitment to equipping employers with the tools they need to address pressing healthcare challenges while empowering employee well-being,” said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. “Powered by our unparalleled data platform and the expertise of our analysts, this year’s report offers actionable insights designed to support employers in 2025 and beyond as they navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape and design impactful benefits strategies.”

Key Findings:

- 2024 Healthcare Cost Surge: Another significant increase of 7.4% overall; compared to 2023, this year's trend is being impacted more equally between medical and pharmacy costs

- Prescription Drug Trends: Rx spending accounts for nearly 25% of total healthcare spend, with 2.1% of members using Rx specialty drugs driving approximately 50% of total drug costs

- Rising Diabetes Costs: PMPM for GLP-1 agonists increased nearly 42% ($6.41) in the past two years and 272% ($15.89) over the last four years, now representing approximately 16% of total Rx drug spending

- Gastrointestinal Disease Costs: GI diseases have become the third-fastest growing condition group, with total plan costs reaching $31.7 PMPM in the latest 12 months

The full 2025 Employee Health Trends Report, featuring detailed analyses, recommendations, and data visualizations, is available for download at www.springbuk.com/eht25.

About Springbuk:

Springbuk is a leading-edge health intelligence platform empowering employers and consultants to optimize their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. Learn more at springbuk.com.

