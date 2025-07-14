Comfort Cases™ and PATESI Foundation Partner to Deliver Menstrual Health Essentials to Youth in Foster Care

Emergency Period Kits

Providing dignity, education, and support to girls ages 8+ nationwide

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Cases™, the international nonprofit dedicated to restoring dignity and hope to youth in foster care, has partnered with the PATESI Foundation to provide essential menstrual health products and education to girls ages 8 and up across the U.S. and beyond. Together, they are addressing a critical yet often overlooked need in foster care: access to menstrual products and inclusive, affirming health education.

Through this partnership, PATESI will donate up to 10,000 packs of menstrual products annually to be included in Comfort Cases® backpacks distributed to girls in foster care. Each emergency menstrual kit includes pads, liners, and wipes that can be stored discreetly in backpacks or lockers—ensuring young menstruators are never caught off guard, even during times of transition. Distribution of these menstrual care items will begin on August 1, 2025.

“Comfort Cases is truly committed to uplifting the experiences of children and youth in foster care,” said Yvonne Esipila Patron, CEO & Co-Founder of PATESI. “Together, we are addressing menstrual poverty, enhancing male allyship, and helping youth understand that menstruation is not something to be ashamed of. These kits are more than products—they are tools for empowerment, body literacy, and healing.”

Each quarter, Comfort Cases will receive a combination of:

* Emergency menstrual kits (2 pads, 2 liners, 2 wipes per kit)

* Lil-lets and Pinkie packs of tween- and teen-sized pads, designed for comfort and leak protection during school and physical activities

* U by Kotex Balance and Always Teen Radiant packs of teen pads that are comfortable, ultra thin and can absorb a heavy flow

* Loose pads to meet the varied needs of youth entering care at different stages

"Many of the young people we serve enter foster care without even a toothbrush—let alone the menstrual products they need to feel safe and prepared,” said Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases and father of five. “As the father of a young girl, I know how important it is for her to feel empowered, not ashamed, of her body. No child should ever have to feel embarrassed or unprepared because they didn’t have access to the basic necessities of menstrual care. This partnership with PATESI is about more than products—it’s about dignity, education, and compassion.”

Comfort Cases and PATESI are also co-developing inclusive, judgment-free pamphlets to accompany each kit. These materials promote menstrual health education that is clear, affirming, and accessible—helping young menstruators understand what is normal, when to seek help, and how to care for their bodies confidently and without shame.

Comfort Cases has distributed more than 265,000 backpacks filled with brand-new pajamas, hygiene items, blankets, books, and stuffed animals to youth in foster care in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The addition of PATESI’s menstrual care products strengthens Comfort Cases’ mission of providing holistic support—especially for those experiencing menstruation for the first time without the presence of a trusted adult.

To learn more about Comfort Cases or support this initiative, visit www.comfortcases.org.

Learn more about the PATESI Foundation at www.patesifoundation.org.

