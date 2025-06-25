YHB Announces Fundraising Drive With Comfort Cases to Support Local Youth in Foster Care

Comfort Cases A Child Entering Foster Care Should Never Be Given a Trash Bag. Where is the Dignity? YHB

More than 10,000 Children Will Be Impacted Through Partnership

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YHB, a leading public accounting and advisory firm serving businesses and organizations throughout the DMV region, today announced a new partnership with the not-for-profit Comfort Casesⓡ to support children and teens in foster care.

Beginning immediately, all ten YHB office locations will launch a coordinated fundraising campaign to provide at least 400 Comfort Cases—backpacks filled with brand-new, essential items—to youth experiencing foster care in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC.

Supporting the communities where they live and work is a core tenet of YHB’s mission. Through this initiative, employees will not only raise funds but also actively engage in the distribution effort. On August 14, each YHB office will host a Packing Party, where staff members will assemble the backpacks. These events will be led by Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases and a former foster youth himself.

“The personal experience our friends at YHB will have in packing a Comfort Case—placing a blanket, pajamas, and a hygiene kit inside, hugging a ‘stuffie,’ and signing a handwritten note to a child—is something they’ll never forget,” said Scheer. “Knowing that the backpack they fill will reach a local child in crisis that very night is deeply impactful. We are so grateful to the YHB team for their commitment and compassion.”

Every day, more than 700 children enter foster care across the United States.

In the DMV region alone, the need is significant:

Virginia: approximately 5,100 children in foster care

Maryland: approximately 3,800 children in foster care

Washington, DC: nearly 1,000 children in foster care

“At YHB, we believe giving back means rolling up our sleeves and getting involved,” said Tom Milburn, YHB CEO. “Comfort Cases stood out to us for its clear, tangible impact and the opportunity for our team to directly support children in our own communities. This initiative allowed our entire firm to come together while making a meaningful difference locally. We’re proud to stand alongside an organization that treats every child with dignity and care.”

This partnership reflects YHB’s ongoing dedication to service and social responsibility, and builds upon the firm’s longstanding tradition of community engagement. Together with Comfort Cases, YHB is making a meaningful investment in the futures of some of the region’s most vulnerable youth.

About YHB:

At YHB, we are all about you. That is why we take a holistic approach to assisting clients with growing, managing, and protecting their hard work. We partner with many of the region’s most trailblazing and passionate leaders and organizations. Our team offers comprehensive advisory, assurance, tax, and risk advisory solutions to clients of all sizes. Learn more at https://yhbcpa.com.

About Comfort Cases:

Founded in 2013, Comfort Cases is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care by providing backpacks filled with essential and comfort items. With more than 265,000 cases distributed across the U.S. and internationally, Comfort Cases strives to ensure no child has to move with their belongings in a trash bag. Learn more at www.comfortcases.org.

