MeWe Appoints Carlos Betancourt as CEO to Lead Bold Move Into Web3 and Freedom of Speech

Carlos Betancourt appointed as New CEO of Alternative Social Media Network MeWe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CA — MeWe , the world’s leading privacy-first social network, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Carlos Betancourt as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced digital asset expert and seasoned leader in financial innovation, Betancourt joins MeWe at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates its transformation into the world’s foremost Web3 social platform.With nearly two decades of experience across traditional finance and digital assets, Betancourt brings an unmatched depth of market expertise and entrepreneurial acumen. Over the last nine years, he has been at the forefront of cryptocurrency asset management, serving as Founding Principal of one of the first digital asset hedge funds.His career has spanned building high-performing teams, developing cutting-edge quantitative strategies, launching a market-making desk, and securing strategic partnerships with major global cryptocurrency exchanges.Before stepping into the digital asset space, Betancourt spent over eight years trading physical metals and liquefied petroleum gas in New York City, gaining invaluable global market insight. He holds both a B.A. in Finance and an MBA in Finance from Stetson University.“I am incredibly honored and excited to lead MeWe into this transformative new chapter,” said Betancourt. “MeWe stands at a powerful intersection of technology, purpose, and people and we’re now ready to unlock a future where users don’t just connect, but also earn, stake, create, and own their digital lives.”Under Betancourt’s leadership, MeWe will evolve into a full-fledged Web3 social economy, empowering creators and users alike. The company is building foundational technologies that integrate decentralized identity, tokenized engagement, play-to-earn mechanics, and NFT-powered commerce all while staying true to its core values of privacy, transparency, and decentralization.“Our mission is clear. MeWe is at the cutting edge of social networking and it is critical to bring the users along for the journey” Betancourt added.Carlos Betancourt’s appointment signals MeWe’s deep commitment to reimagining social media for the next generation, one that prioritizes user empowerment, data ownership, and global access to decentralized digital economies.“We are confident that under Carlos’s leadership, MeWe will continue its bold evolution into the Web3 space,” said the MeWe Board. “With Carlos at the helm, MeWe is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative products and meaningful value to users, communities, and partners around the world.”About MeWeMeWe is a next-generation social platform built on trust, privacy, and user control. With no ads, no algorithms, and no newsfeed manipulation, MeWe puts users first offering a safe, secure, and empowering space for individuals and communities to connect and thrive. As MeWe embraces the future of Web3, it remains committed to rethinking the economics and ethics of social technology.

