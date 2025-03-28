MeWe Launches Global Ambassador Program to Empower Users and Privacy Advocates Worldwide

MeWe Ambassador Program

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MeWe, the pioneering social network with over 20 million users, built on privacy and user control, is excited to introduce the MeWe Ambassador Program —an exclusive initiative designed to reward passionate users while driving the future of social media.“At MeWe, our users are at the heart of everything we do. With the launch of the MeWe Ambassador Program, we’re inviting passionate individuals to help us redefine social media while enjoying exclusive perks, rewards, and opportunities to grow their personal influence,” said Jeffrey Edell, Chairman and CEO of MeWe.The MeWe Ambassador Program is an opportunity for individuals passionate about social media, privacy, and community engagement to become integral members of the MeWe family. Ambassadors will earn rewards while contributing to the platform’s mission of creating a user-first social experience.Participants in the program will enjoy exclusive perks such as early access to new product features, ambassador-only discounts, and monthly rewards, including merch and gift cards. In addition to financial incentives, ambassadors will gain professional recognition, networking opportunities, and access to skill-building resources.“As we continue to drive the future of social with a user-first approach, the Ambassador Program reflects our unwavering commitment to putting our users first in every innovation and feature we develop,” said Lisa Gibbons, Head of Marketing. “This program is an opportunity for our most dedicated users to become brand champions, fostering a network that prioritizes privacy-first principles and social engagement on their terms.” Ambassadors will have the chance to upskill, increase their social visibility, gain exclusive access to new features, and receive official MeWe merchandise.The program is designed to empower users to share their passion for MeWe while being rewarded for their contributions.Applications for the first round of the program closed after an overwhelming response, with hundreds of applicants upon launch. Round two will open soon, offering even more users the chance to join this exclusive community.About MeWeLaunched in 2016, MeWe has amassed a global reputation as the leading privacy-first social network with over 20+ million users and 700,000+ interest groups worldwide. MeWe has a strong focus on user empowerment, offering a range of features that allow users to create groups, interact and control the flow of their data. It is a platform with no targeting, news feed manipulation, or amplification of misinformation. Available on iOS, Android, and desktop in over 20 languages across 200+ countries, it prioritizes user control and privacy. Since 2021, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edell, MeWe has grown and integrated the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP) developed by Project Liberty. It now has over 1.6 million users on-chain via the Frequency Layer 1 blockchain.For more information visit MeWe.com.

