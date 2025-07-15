Rosy Posy Papillon Books Celebrate Friendship & Purpose While Giving Back: 100% of Author’s Royalties Aid Rescue Dogs

Rosy Posy Papillon: FRIENDSHIP cover Rosy Posy Papillon: PURPOSE cover

One Papillon Puppy, Rosy Posy, Inspires Children’s Series & Proceeds Will Be Donated to Fund the Rescue She Came From!

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is excited to announce the release of Rosy Posy Papillon: FRIENDSHIP and Rosy Posy Papillon: PURPOSE by author Dr. Diana Rangaves.

“The Rosy Posy series was created with young readers in mind to teach values we all use in everyday life,” says Dr. Rangaves. “The real Rosy Posy rescue dog came from Pap Haven Rescue where she enjoyed many farm adventures.”

Proceeds from the Rosy Posy series will be donated to Pap Haven Rescue, ensuring Rosy Posy’s original home and fellow papillon friends are well looked after.

In Rosy Posy Papillon: FRIENDSHIP, children will follow Rosy Posy as she encounters all sorts of characters. While some are fast friends, others take their time. Throughout the story, readers will learn a song about friendship and come to see that individuals from all walks of life can enjoy each other's company.

As readers continue the adventure with Rosy Posy Papillon: PURPOSE, they’ll be challenged—just like Rosy Posy—to consider what they uniquely contribute. As Rosy Posy goes on the search for a missing boy, she realizes her purpose was a talent she had all along!

With education about Down syndrome and disability representation, this book doesn’t just encourage children to explore their unique talents; it also allows little minds to learn about others who may be different from them and recognize that it's okay to be different.

Dr. Rangaves believes early readers will learn the following from her adorable series:

– Universal values that are acceptable anywhere in the world

– Lessons in sharing

– Early communication skills (listening and speech)

– Teachable moments

– Strong family bonds

– Early development of ethics

To dive into the Rosy Posy universe and learn more from Dr. Rangaves about her mission in education, please contact Blue Balloon Books.

About the Author:

Dr. Diana Rangaves is a distinguished board-certified pharmacist with over thirty years of healthcare experience across various fields and projects. With a doctorate from the University of California, she is a subject matter expert specializing in storytelling, research, and education who produces high-quality content that reaches diverse audiences. Her strong background in writing has enabled her to author and edit numerous books, articles, courses, and guides across different fields and genres. In addition to her writing, Dr. Rangaves is an accomplished professor, teaching critical thinking, ethics, pharmacology, addiction, behavioral patterns, pharmacy, and nursing. Dr. Rangaves is dedicated to enhancing well-being through her knowledge and compassionate approach. To learn more about Dr. Rangaves and the Values Series, visit DianaRangaves.com and rosyposy.club.

