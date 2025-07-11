Home-Based Travel Agent Enterprise GlobalTravel.com Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary

Global Travel Logo

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After several decades of helping travel enthusiasts all over the country pursue their passion for exotic international locales as a career, independent travel agent enterprise GlobalTravel.com is celebrating its 31st anniversary. Founded by Michael Gross and Randy Warren in 1994, Global Travel pioneered the home-based travel agent model, training and supporting independent travel agents through helpful resources, unique certification programs, and technical expertise.In honor of its 31st anniversary, Global Travel has unveiled a special promotion for its newest aspiring travel agents. For a limited time, the company’s Independent Travel Agent program is offering $25 off any annual membership and a 5-day/4-night luxury vacation certificate to Mexico. This limited time offer is the perfect opportunity for travel influencers, global jetsetters looking for a side hustle, or curious explorers looking for a fulfilling career change."Our mission has always been to provide unparalleled support and opportunities for our agents," the company’s co-founder and CEO, Michael Gross, said. "As we celebrate this milestone, we're more committed than ever to our agents' success."To date, Global Travel has trained tens of thousands of independent travel agents working from home, who have built successful careers through the unique advantages Global Travel provides, including opportunities for sizable commissions and game-changing discounts. By enrolling in Global Travel’s Independent Travel Agent program, users will learn how to maximize their commissions from their independent travel agent business, set up their personal travel business website, and successfully market their business to interested parties.Global Travel’s reviews on websites such as Shopper Approved show the company’s high acclaim from its over 222,000 satisfied customers. With a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from over 760 reviews, Global Travel’s commitment to customer satisfaction and its independent travel agents’ success is on full display.Global Travel’s industry-leading success is also built on its impressive portfolio of relationships with titans of the travel industry, such as Expedia, TAAP, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Hilton, Marriott, and the Disney Cruise Line. Global Travel is also endorsed by the travel industry’s main professional organizations, such as the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).As Global Travel rolls out this special anniversary discount, it stands ready to welcome hundreds of new home-based travel agents into its fold. Through its signature blend of comprehensive support, helpful benefits, and valuable industry knowledge, the company is eager to show many more travel enthusiasts the many new possibilities that come with pursuing this rewarding career.ABOUT GLOBAL TRAVELGlobalTravel.com is a U.S.-based travel agency founded in 1994 by Michael Gross and Randall Warren, and one of the earliest pioneers of the home-based travel advisor model. Over the years, it has grown into one of America’s largest travel agency networks, supporting tens of thousands of independent travel agents and generating over $125 million in annual travel sales.Agents working with GlobalTravel.com benefit from a combination of deep discounts on hotels, cruises, land vacations, and theme parks (up to 70% off), plus commission rates for agents ranging from approximately 5% to 10%, potentially reaching 90% payouts as sales volume increases .In addition to deals, the company offers a robust toolkit to its agents, including an all-in-one booking platform, agent-only website, ongoing training resources, FAM trips, and commission-tracking tools. They also provide a Lowest Price Guarantee, promising to match or refund the difference if a lower rate is found within three days of booking. Visit GlobalTravel.com for more information.

