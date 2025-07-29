From Hero to Villain Spanish Edition by Jose Pereira Hits #1 on Amazon in Survival Biographies & Memoirs

The Citgo6 survivor’s story of resilience, faith, and redemption reaches Spanish readers, amplifying voices of the wrongfully detained.

I’ve witnessed firsthand José’s heartfelt commitment to telling his story, shining a light on others still enduring wrongful imprisonment and bringing hope to those in continued detention.” — Red Hilton, friend and CEO, Belmont City Press

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spanish-language edition of From Hero to Villain (De Héroe a Villano: Mi Verdadera Historia del Citgo6) , the memoir by Citgo6 survivor José Pereira, has reached the No. 1 spot on Amazon’s “Survival Biographies & Memoirs” list. The achievement reflects a growing global interest in stories of resilience and fuels ongoing conversations around wrongful detention, justice, and faith. The milestone comes as Pereira continues to share his experience of imprisonment and transformation through public talks, interviews, and his platform, JoseConnect.com The book’s rise to the top of the chart follows shortly after its Spanish release. For Pereira, the recognition is deeply personal, a moment of validation not just for his story, but for the community he represents. As a former political prisoner, Pereira has spent the past several years amplifying the voices of the wrongfully detained and using his experience to foster connection, purpose, and leadership through adversity.A Voice of Resilience Reaches New HeightsThe memoir’s chart-topping success comes within weeks of publication in Spanish. Originally released in English, From Hero to Villain tells the true story of Pereira’s 1,775-day imprisonment in Venezuela. His detention, part of a high-profile diplomatic conflict between the United States and Venezuela, left him cut off from his family, career, and community.Yet during those years, Pereira maintained communication with his wife through hundreds of handwritten letters that were smuggled in and out of prison. These letters became the emotional and narrative foundation for his memoir. The Spanish edition, which Pereira calls “a return to the language of prayer, pain, and perseverance,” allows the story to connect more authentically with Spanish-speaking audiences across the globe.From Captivity to ClarityBefore his captivity, Pereira served as the CEO of CITGO Petroleum and had spent more than three decades in the global energy industry. His imprisonment began in 2017, when he and five other U.S.-affiliated oil executives, collectively known as the “Citgo6,” were detained during a business trip to Caracas.Accused of crimes they denied and held without due process, Pereira endured years of isolation, physical stress, and mental strain. Yet the experience forged in him a profound sense of purpose. His story, as told in From Hero to Villain, offers readers an intimate look at how faith, family, and resilience sustained him during the most difficult season of his life.The memoir’s growing success has reinforced Pereira’s commitment to share not only his experience, but also the broader human impact of hostage diplomacy and political detainment. His book sheds light on the psychological and emotional toll of captivity while offering a message of strength to those still waiting to come home.Why the Spanish Edition MattersWhile the English-language edition was well received, Pereira always intended to release the memoir in Spanish. As a Venezuelan-born author, he felt that telling the story in his first language would allow him to connect more deeply with readers from his home country and across Latin America, as well as with Spanish-speaking communities in the United States and beyond.The strong reception of the Spanish edition has confirmed that belief. For Pereira, seeing his memoir embraced by Spanish-speaking readers has brought a renewed sense of purpose and pride.A Historical Voice in Hostage DiplomacySince his release in October 2022 as part of a U.S.–Venezuela prisoner exchange, Pereira has become a sought-after speaker and advocate on issues related to wrongful detention, international diplomacy, and human resilience. He has addressed global forums, participated in policy discussions, and collaborated with organizations working to protect and support hostages and their families.His story has served as a case study in the human cost of international conflict, and his personal perspective continues to inform conversations about leadership, justice, and personal transformation.A Message of Connection and CommunityPereira has described the book’s success not as a personal accolade, but as a shared achievement. He has dedicated this milestone to the families of the wrongfully detained, to the communities that supported him, and to readers seeking stories that reflect strength through suffering.“This book is more than my testimony, it is a reflection of every person who has endured injustice and chosen to rise again,” Pereira said. “Seeing it in the hands of readers across the Spanish-speaking world fills me with gratitude. It is a reminder that even in the darkest places, our stories matter.”Looking AheadThe release of the Spanish edition marks a new chapter in Pereira’s public work. Over the coming months, he plans to participate in a series of events across the U.S. and Latin America, including discussions with universities, leadership forums, and community organizations. His focus remains on fostering conversations about resilience, purpose, and ethical leadership in the face of adversity.Excerpts from From Hero to Villain are also being integrated into educational programs and leadership training initiatives, as institutions look to use real-world narratives to teach empathy, decision-making, and strategic clarity.About José PereiraJosé Pereira is a leadership coach, speaker, and author. With more than 35 years of experience in the global oil industry, he served as CEO of CITGO Petroleum before his wrongful imprisonment in Venezuela in 2017. Following his release in 2022, he launched the Unbreakable Leadership coaching framework, a program designed to help leaders navigate adversity with strength, clarity, and purpose. In 2024, he launched his platform JoseConnect.com, a central hub for his work in advocacy, leadership development, and public engagement. The platform offers access to his coaching programs, speaking engagements, personal reflections, and resources for those affected by wrongful detention. Pereira continues to speak globally on issues related to resilience, hostage diplomacy, and the transformative power of faith-driven leadership.

