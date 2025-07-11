NC Labor Commissioner: Smart Labor Policy Helps Make North Carolina #1 for Business

This morning, North Carolina was named America’s Top State for Business in 2025 by CNBC, marking the third time in four years that the Tar Heel State has earned this top ranking. The announcement credits North Carolina’s performance in key categories like workforce, economy, and business friendliness – areas where the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) plays a vital role.

Labor Commissioner Luke Farley said the award is a reflection of how sound labor policy contributes directly to economic success.

“This recognition validates what we see on the ground every day: common-sense regulation promotes job growth, while burdensome red tape drives jobs away,” said Commissioner Farley. “The NC Department of Labor is proud to be our state’s secret weapon for economic development – helping job creators thrive by ensuring safety, fairness, and predictability in the workplace.”

NCDOL enforces workplace safety laws and labor standards for more than 5 million workers and 250,000 employers across the state. Under Commissioner Luke Farley’s leadership, the agency focuses on clarity, consistency, and collaboration, helping businesses understand the rules, comply efficiently, and invest with confidence.

NCDOL supports job creators without compromising on worker safety through programs like:

Free On-Site Safety Consultations

No-Cost Training and Educational Resources

Safety Awards and Recognition Programs

Dedicated Compliance Hotlines

In CNBC’s annual ranking, North Carolina placed:

#3 in Economy (3.7% GDP growth in 2024)

#4 in Workforce (top-tier STEM and skilled labor pipelines)

#4 in Business Friendliness

Major companies including Amazon and JetZero recently announced new investments totaling more than $20 billion and bringing over 24,000 new jobs to the state, citing North Carolina’s business climate and workforce quality.

“We work with employers – not against them,” said Commissioner Farley. “By offering clear rules and establishing key partnerships, NCDOL helps create the kind of environment where businesses can grow – and North Carolina workers can prosper.”

For more information about how NCDOL supports job growth and workplace safety, visit www.labor.nc.gov.

About NCDOL

The North Carolina Department of Labor promotes the health, safety, and prosperity of workers across all industries. Headed by an independently elected Commissioner of Labor, the agency enforces labor laws, safety standards, and workplace protections across the state – supporting both employee rights and the success of job creators.