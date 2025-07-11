Submit Release
Cleaning up the past, building the future: Kalamazoo brownfield projects deliver affordable housing

Once overlooked and contaminated, two properties in the heart of Kalamazoo are now being redeveloped into affordable housing and community space. These transformations are the result of years of collaboration between the City of Kalamazoo, local developers and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), whose brownfield funding helped make these projects possible.

