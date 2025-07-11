Luxury Packaging Market anticipated to reach US$21.349 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.58%

The luxury packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from US$17.062 billion in 2025 to US$21.349 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the luxury packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$21.349 billion by 2030.The luxury packaging market has been experiencing a steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the rise of e-commerce and the increasing demand for premium products, the luxury packaging industry has been able to adapt and thrive. This is evident in the latest market reports, which show a significant increase in the demand for luxury packaging solutions.One of the key factors driving the growth of the luxury packaging market is the changing consumer demands. Today's consumers are more conscious about the environment and are looking for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options. This has led to an increase in the demand for luxury packaging made from recyclable and biodegradable materials. In response to this, many luxury packaging companies have started offering sustainable packaging solutions, which has further boosted the market growth.Another factor contributing to the growth of the luxury packaging market is the rise of e-commerce. With the increasing popularity of online shopping, luxury brands are now focusing on creating a unique and memorable unboxing experience for their customers. This has led to a surge in the demand for luxury packaging that not only protects the product but also adds to the overall brand experience. As a result, many luxury packaging companies are investing in innovative and creative packaging designs to cater to the needs of e-commerce businesses.The luxury packaging market is also witnessing a shift towards customization and personalization. With the rise of social media and influencer marketing, consumers are looking for products that are unique and personalized. This has led to an increase in the demand for customized luxury packaging solutions. Many luxury packaging companies are now offering personalized packaging options, such as embossing, foiling, and custom printing, to help brands stand out and create a lasting impression on their customers.In conclusion, the luxury packaging market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by changing consumer demands, the rise of e-commerce, and the trend towards customization and personalization. As the market evolves, luxury packaging companies will need to stay innovative and adapt to the changing needs of their clients to maintain their competitive edge. With the increasing focus on sustainability and brand experience, the luxury packaging market is set to witness further growth and development in the future.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/luxury-packaging-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the luxury packaging market that have been covered are Classypac, WestRock Company, Crown, Curtis Packaging, Fleet Luxury Packaging., Luxpac Ltd, McLaren, Berry M&H, among others.The market analytics report segments the luxury packaging market as follows:• By Materialo Paperboardo Metalo Glasso Textileo Plastico Others• By Applicationo Tobaccoo Premium Beverageso Watches and Jewelleryo Confectioneryo Cosmetics and fragranceso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Israelo Saudi Arabiao Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Classypac• WestRock Company• Crown• Curtis Packaging• Fleet Luxury Packaging.• Luxpac Ltd• McLaren• Berry M&H• Delta Global Source• K-1 Packaging GroupReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Smart Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-packaging-market • Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cosmetic-packaging-market • Global Blister Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-blister-packaging-market • Global Contract Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-contract-packaging-market • Global Fragrance Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-fragrance-packaging-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 