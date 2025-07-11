Dunbarton Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

CO Griffin McKeown

603-271-3361

July 11, 2025

Dunbarton, NH – On July 10, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a dirtbike crash involving a male operator on the Stark Pond Trail, part of the Hopkinton-Everett OHRV Trail System, in Dunbarton.

Daniel Bacon, 54, of Manchester, NH, was operating a dirt bike on a dirt trail while approaching a left-hand turn. As Bacon prepared to navigate the turn, he applied the front brake of the dirt bike too quickly and was subsequently thrown over the handlebars of the bike resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bacon was wearing a helmet and proper riding attire including gloves and riding boots at the time of the crash, which likely prevented more serious injuries. It appears inexperience was the leading causes of the crash.

Fish and Game personnel along with Dunbarton Police Department and the Dunbarton Fire Department responded to the scene. Bacon was transported by Dunbarton Fire Department to Concord Hospital for further treatment.

Fish and Game would like to remind everyone to use caution when operating OHRVs and to always wear appropriate safety equipment such as helmets and eye protection. For further information on safe operation of an OHRV, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov.