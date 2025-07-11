MindInventory Evolves Into Enterprise Software Development With AI and ML at Its Core

MindInventory expands into enterprise software development with integrated AI/ML capabilities

STRONGSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindInventory, a global technology leader known for its excellence in mobile app development and UI/UX design, has announced its official expansion into enterprise software development services , with a sharp focus on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into modern software systems.After successfully delivering over 20 enterprise-grade software products, MindInventory is now positioned to serve a broader market with solutions that combine smart automation, predictive insights, and scalable architecture, built specifically for real-world business needs.“AI and ML aren’t just add-ons—they are redefining how software is imagined, built, and used,” said Mehul Rajput, CEO of MindInventory. “After delivering over 20 enterprise-grade software products, we’ve seen how intelligence built into software is becoming the core differentiator for businesses. This expansion isn’t just about capability; it’s about readiness. We’ve built the teams, the infrastructure, and the mindset to lead in building software that learns, adapts, and delivers impact from day one.”Blending AI/ML Innovation with Industry ContextMindInventory’s AI ML development services for software go beyond technical delivery; they bring industry-specific insights to every solution. By combining data science, software engineering, and domain expertise, the company ensures that AI/ML solutions are relevant, compliant, and actionable within each business environment.AI Capabilities:- Development of AI copilots, autonomous agents, GenAI-powered features, intelligent automation tools, and NLP applications.ML Capabilities:- Predictive analytics, recommendation systems, anomaly detection, continuous learning engines, and full ML pipelines embedded into production environments.With deep experience in healthcare, education, real estate, finance, retail, and sports, MindInventory understands the nuances and compliance standards of each sector. From patient data integrity to financial forecasting, their AI/ML solutions are tailored to solve domain-specific challenges at scale.“We’ve architected our AI and ML delivery process with the same discipline and structure as software engineering because in real enterprise environments, models can’t just work in isolation; they need to scale, integrate, and perform securely,” said Samar Patel, COO at MindInventory. “Our approach brings AI/ML into production with full ownership, traceability, and reliability, key requirements for any enterprise betting on intelligence as part of their core software stack.”Production-Ready. Secure. Built for the Cloud.MindInventory’s recent partnership with Google Cloud reinforces its ability to deliver high-performance, cloud-native software with integrated AI/ML capabilities. By adopting a production-first mindset and secure DevSecOps practices, the company accelerates time-to-market without compromising quality.“We’re not entering this space hypothetically,” added Mehul. “We’ve already built and launched solutions that solve mission-critical problems. And with cross-industry experience behind us, we understand how to design intelligent software that meets both operational and regulatory demands.”Why Enterprises Choose MindInventory for AI/ML-Powered Software Development- Domain-Driven AI/ML Solutions: Tailored implementations across healthcare, finance, retail, real estate, education, and sports industries.- Battle-Tested Capabilities: AI copilots, agentic systems, predictive models, and data visualizations deployed in production environments.- 100+ Specialized Experts: In-house professionals in AI, ML, data science, DevSecOps, and full-stack engineering.- Production-First Approach: Seamless deployments, secure integration, and scalable performance from day one.- Proactive R&D: An in-house research team that anticipates market needs and develops forward-looking AI solutions.MindInventory is now more than a digital partner; it's a software innovation engine, helping enterprises move from building systems that work to building systems that think.About MindInventoryMindInventory is a global technology solutions company specializing in enterprise software development, AI/ML engineering, mobile app development, and UI/UX design. Since its inception in 2011, the company has delivered over 2500 projects for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies across industries such as healthcare, finance, real estate, education, fitness, and sports. With a team of 250+ experts and a presence in the USA, India, and the Netherlands, MindInventory combines technical excellence with deep domain expertise to help businesses build secure, scalable, and intelligent digital products.

