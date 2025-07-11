RLAB & MRES: RLAB Appoints Edward Akeroyd Hunt as Head of Investor Relations and Partnerships at M2MMA

Edward Akeroyd Hunt joins M2MMA as Head of Investor Relations and Partnerships

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / July 11th, 2025 – Real American Capital Corp (RLAB), trading as M2MMA, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Akeroyd Hunt as Head of Investor Relations and Partnerships. This strategic addition underscores M2MMA’s focus on expanding its capital network and global reach at a time of accelerating growth and innovation.

Edward is a graduate of NYU’s Sports Business Master’s Program and has held prior roles at S&P Global and IHS Markit. His academic and professional background reflects a deep interest in the intersection of finance, sport, and emerging technologies. At M2MMA, Edward will lead efforts to identify strategic investment opportunities, cultivate institutional relationships, and drive commercial expansion.

“Joining M2MMA is the right move at the right time,” said Edward. “This is a company with a real mission, combining sport, science, and innovation to elevate athlete performance and wellbeing. I’m looking forward to helping shape the investment narrative and building partnerships that align with our ambition and purpose.”

His appointment follows a series of milestone developments for M2MMA. The company recently announced a global partnership with Green Hill Sports to co-develop AI-integrated fight gear and appointed veteran broadcaster Andrew Whitelaw as Head of Media to enhance international visibility and digital engagement.

“We are delighted to welcome Ed as Head of Investor Relations during a critical phase of our evolution,” said Jeff Robinson, Chairman and CEO of M2MMA. “We are entering active discussions with sovereign, institutional, and retail investors across the Middle East, and Ed brings the professionalism and strategic focus we need to support this expansion. His leadership will help us strengthen our capital base and position the brand for long-term visibility and value.”

Edward will operate from the United States, working closely with senior leadership across M2MMA to support global investor engagement and strategic outreach.

About M2MMA: M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable, while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "RLAB."

RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority owned by M2Bio Sciences, a publicly traded company listed on the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol MRES. Both RLAB and MRES are nearing completion of their Form 10 filings, with submissions expected shortly. The planned uplisting will enhance regulatory visibility and significantly increase investor awareness across both entities.

