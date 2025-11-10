M2MMA Reaffirms Its Long-Standing Policy: No Partnerships with Betting Companies Amid Rising Sports Gambling Scandals

M2MMA Does Not Partner With Betting Companies

M2MMA, the AI-driven combat sports organization committed to redefining athlete well-being and fan engagement, today reaffirmed its original and unwavering stance: it does not partner with betting companies. This comes at a time when multiple top-tier sports organizations face serious integrity threats. For instance, the FBI recently arrested Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups in an NBA betting probe involving alleged insider information schemes. In the combat sports world, UFC athlete Isaas Dulgarian was dismissed due to irregular betting patterns following his loss to Yadier Del Valle. Just last night, the FBI arrested two MLB pitchers for their involvement in sports betting and money laundering.

Against this backdrop, M2MMA continues to emphasize its mission of prioritizing athlete well-being and promoting transparency in governance. Since its founding, M2MMA’s policy of no partnerships with the betting industry has been a foundational choice. While recognizing that gambling contributes significantly to the financial investment in sport, the company emphasizes that this is not the route it has chosen. M2MMA respects individuals’ rights to gamble and acknowledges that for many fans, gambling may enhance the sports experience. However, it asserts that aligning with betting companies could compromise its core mission, which is to protect athletes.

Many athletes face unique psychological pressures inherent to professional sport. The intense highs of competition and the adrenaline of performing under bright lights are often followed by deep lows when the spotlight is away. The human brain, conditioned to seek dopamine-driven rewards, can struggle to adjust to the absence of those emotional peaks, both during periods of inactivity in a career and even more so after retirement. This physiological and psychological void can push some athletes toward risky or compulsive behaviors as a substitute, such as gambling.

These same vulnerabilities can also make athletes targets for exploitation, whether through manipulation by external parties seeking insider information or financial pressures that compromise their integrity. Just as M2MMA applies rigorous, data- and technology-driven protocols to protect fighters from traumatic brain injury, the organization applies the same standard of care to safeguarding their overall vitality. This includes recognizing the mental, emotional, and behavioral dimensions of an athlete's health as integral to performance and long-term well-being.

Jeff Robinson, M2MMA CEO, commented:

“At M2MMA, we understand the issue of gambling in sports is complex. We respect that gambling does provide significant financial investment into sport and engages fans in many ways. However, we believe that our policy is ultimately in the best interest of supporting and protecting our athletes from the negative effects that can be associated with gambling. By foregoing partnerships with betting companies, we remove a potential source of compromise. We also believe this choice opens the door to partnerships with new, diverse corporate sectors that are more aligned with our mission and may have previously avoided sports due to associations with gambling. At the same time, we remain focused on deploying data and AI technologies that deliver immersive experiences for fans to engage them on a whole new level and elevate the sport in a way aligned with our values.”

Recent media coverage by LowKickMMA has highlighted M2MMA’s commitment to athlete brain welfare through the use of advanced monitoring and its holistic approach to athlete support. That recognition supports the organization’s broader strategy to evolve safety standards and reshape the fan-experience landscape in combat sports.

For further insight and updates from M2MMA, the third episode of the M2MMA podcast will be released today, featuring Andrew Whitelaw (Head of Media) and Chris Cannon (General Manager) discussing the issue of betting in sports, along with several other topics that touch on recent news, the intersection of AI, athlete welfare, and commercial strategy. The podcast is available on YouTube on the M2MMA channel “M2MMAOfficial.”

About M2MMA:

M2MMA is redefining combat sports by uniting real-time analytics, blockchain architecture, and elite athlete care into a single intelligent platform. Artificial intelligence converts live fight data into predictive safety systems and performance optimization tools, while blockchain ensures transparency, trust, and on-chain verification across all operations. With a leadership team deeply rooted in data science, systems design, and decentralized technologies, M2MMA is building a future where combat sports are safer, smarter, and more accountable while maintaining a connection to the traditions that have shaped the sport.

The company is publicly traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) of NASDAQ under the ticker symbol RLAB. RLAB, operating as M2MMA, is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Both companies are advancing strategic corporate actions designed to enhance regulatory visibility, broaden investor access, and support M2MMA’s long-term growth trajectory.

